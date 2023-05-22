LJThe sun shone brightly, both literally and figuratively, on the final hours of the inaugural Destination Nackawic Smallmouth Bass Open held May 20 and 21
Anglers headed onto the waters of the Nackawic Stream and St. John River to start the second day of competition under heavy rain and gusty winds. When officials weighed and released the last of the day's catch and handed out the tournament's record prizes, wind gusts remained, but the sun shone brightly. As did the smiles of anglers, tournament organizers, and Nackwic-Millville and Destination Nackawic officials.
"I'm ecstatic," said Nackawic-Millville Mayor Tim Fox, who praised partners Destination Nackawic, N.B. Bass Tours, N.B. Sports Fishing Association, and the volunteers and sponsors.
Fox explained the partnership leading to the inaugural tournament only began in late February or early March, but the buy-in and support helped to get the plans in place quickly.
"We couldn't do it without the volunteers," Fox said.
Additional prize funding support from Destination Nackawic, Nackawic-Millville and sponsors, including A.V. Nackawic owner Aditya Birla, sponsor of the Lunker (largest fish) prizes, helped the tournament offer what the mayor described as "the biggest prize pool in New Brunswick."
The team of Sheldon Shay and Pierre Dussault took home the most significant portion of the record purse, winning the $10,000 grand prize for their two-day total of 37.56 lbs.
The team enjoyed two excellent fishing days, hooking 18.56 lbs on Saturday and 19 lbs on Sunday.
Although the Destination Nackawic Smallmouth Bass Open is in its first season, Dussault said he has fished out the community for over 20 years.
While N.B. Sport Fishing and Bass N.B. regulars understood the great fishing of the St. John River and the benefits of the Nackawic launch site, the town's Victoria Day long weekend tournament reeled in avid anglers from the national stage.
Brent Valere and Joey Ford, president and vice president of Canada Bass, respectively, travelled from their Toronto-area homes to form one of the more than 60 teams on the river, finishing with the eighth-place cash prize. But, of greater value than any prize money, was the discovery of what Valere described as a "hidden gem" for sports fishing enthusiasts.
"Word needs to get out," said Valere.
A television crew from Fish'n Canada, a popular fishing show on Global Television, could play a significant role in getting the word out.
The St. John River and the Nackawic waterfront launch area positively impressed show hosts Angelo Viola and Pete Bowman.
"It's probably one of the best setups we've ever seen," said Viola.
Nackawic-Millville Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane, the town's long-time representative with Destination Nackawic Economic Development, said all anglers he talked to echoed Viola's words.
The tournament's launch site, situated next to the Big Axe Marina and in sight of the famous Big Axe itself, provides teams with easy access to the water for their prized bass boats. With two separate access points, three teams can quickly and simultaneously put boats in or out of the water.
"We did over 60 boats in 60 minutes," MacFarlane said.
He said the large floating docks next to the Marina store made it a quick and easy process to get the bass to the weigh-in stage and back to the water for release.
In addition to the $10,000 grand champion prize and declining prizes for the top 10 finishers, cheques of $1,250 went to the Lunker, the biggest fish, winners for each tournament day. The team of Ross and Ross took the Day 1 prize, with Raynor and Jones hooking the Lunker for Day 2.
The awards ceremony, hosted by Ryan Hood of Bass N.B. and Wilf Edmond of the NBSFA, handed out numerous prizes provided by tournament and tour sponsors.
Valere and Ford also awarded one fishing team a chance at the international bass-fishing stage as approximately a dozen teams competed to become part of Team Canada during an international tournament on Sept. 24 at a yet-to-be-decided Canadian host site.
Ben and Jake Stokdijk will have the honour of wearing the Team Canada colours during the international tournament.
While in Nackawic-Millville shooting events leading up to and throughout the tournament, Viola, Bowman and The Fish' n Canada Show film crew planned to hit the St. John River themselves on Monday for further fishing footage.
Viola said the team already got "really nice footage," noting the Nackawic-Millville experience would be part of the 2024 television season, starting on Jan. 7.
He said the show would introduce what Nackawic-Millville and the St John River have to offer anglers to a broad audience. He said the show has a massive following.
"People love to live vicariously through fishing and travel shows," Viola said.
While the St. John River offers a tremendous asset for bass anglers, Viola and Bowman stressed, the sport fishery often overlooks the area's muskie potential. Viola said the giant muskie in the area is almost a species on its own.
He said his show would highlight the muskie-fishing potential, as well.
"Muskie puts you on the global stage," Viola said.
In addition to fishing, the weekend tournament included various social events, including a breakfast at the nearby Nackawic Lions Club.
The Nackawic Middle School hosted a Farewell Class fundraising barbecue during the awards ceremony on Sunday.
Top 10 results:
1. Shay and Dussault
2. Ross and Ross
3. Moulton and Cody
4. Stokdijk and Stokdijk
5. Edmond and Martel
6. Arsenault and Shaw
7. Raynor and Jones
8. Ford and Valere
9. Myles and Hood
10 Boutillier and Mason.