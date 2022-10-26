BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County will have four new mayors – fully half of the eight – as well as even more new faces among the deputy mayors.
In neighbouring Grey County, it’s much the same story. There’ll be a new warden, as the current warden, Selwyn Hicks, was unsuccessful in his bid for re-election as Hanover’s deputy mayor.
In Bruce County, Brockton entered municipal election 2022 with Chris Peabody acclaimed as mayor and James Lang acclaimed as deputy mayor. Elected to council were incumbent Tim Elphick (2,395 votes), Mitch Clark (2,306), Greg McLean (2,170), incumbent Kym Hutcheon (2,035) and Carl Kuhnke (1,707).
South Bruce saw a fairly contentious race for mayor – Mark Goetz defeated incumbent Robert Buckle and Rita Groen. Audrey Bross and Jeff Goetz were acclaimed to council; re-elected to council were Mark Ireland, Mike McDonagh and Mike Niesen, plus newcomer Nigel Van Dyk.
Kincardine saw Kenneth Craig defeat Laura Haight for the position of mayor. Deputy mayor is Andrea Clarke, defeating Gerry Glover and Uli Hack. Ward 1 councillors Doug Kennedy and Beth Blackwell were acclaimed. Councillors-at-large are Jennifer Prenger, Mike Hinchberger and Rory Cavanagh; Bill Stewart was re-elected Ward 2 councillor; Amanda Steinhoff-Gray was elected Ward 3 councillor.
Huron-Kinloss saw former deputy mayor Don Murray win the election for mayor, defeating Angela Thompkins and Roxy Begman. Moving into the deputy mayor’s position is former councillor James Hanna. Councillors are incumbents Ed McGugan and Carl Sloetjes, and newcomers Scott Gibson, Shari Flett and Larry Allison.
Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau was acclaimed, as were vice deputy mayor Mike Myatt and councillors Cheryl Grace and John Divinski. Elected deputy mayor was Diane Huber, who defeated incumbent Donald Neil Matheson and Matt Carr. Elected councillor in Port Elgin ward were Rachel Stack and T. C. Bud Halpin. Elected councillor in Saugeen Ward were David Myette and Justin Duhaime.
Arran-Elderslie Mayor Steve Hammell was acclaimed, as were councillors in Paisley Ward – Moiken Penner and Chesley Ward – Darryl Hampton. Jennifer Christie was elected deputy mayor, defeating incumbent Mark Davis. Elected to Tara Ward was Peter Steinacker, Elderslie ward Brian Dudgeon, and Arran Ward Ryan Nickason.
In South Bruce Peninsula, Garry Michi has defeated Janice Jackson for the position of mayor. Jay Kirkland was re-elected deputy mayor. Elected councillors were incumbents Terry Bell and Kathy Durst, as well as newcomer Caleb Hull.
In Northern Bruce Peninsula, Milt McIver holds onto the position of mayor, defeating Karen Phillips. Deputy mayor is Rod Anderson. Councillors are Laurie Golden, Aman Sohrab and Todd Dowd.
In Grey County, Owen Sound saw Ian Boddy elected mayor, defeating Richard Thomas. Deputy mayor is Scott Greig. Elected to council are Jon Farmer, Travis Dodd, Carol Merton, Malanie Middlebro, Brock Hamley, Marion Koepke and Sunjeet Kukreja.
The first township to post results was West Grey – one of the most contentious elections, with three candidates for mayor, two for deputy mayor and 14 people seeking five councillor positions. Former mayor Kevin Eccles defeated incumbent Christine Robinson – 1,834 votes to 999. Newcomer Stephen Townsend had 1,125 votes. Tom Hutchinson returns as deputy mayor, defeating Butch Attersoll. Returning as councillors are Geoffrey Shea and Doug Hutchinson, with the remaining three positions going to newcomers Joyce Nuhn, Doug Townsend and Scott Foerster.
Sue Paterson returns as mayor of Hanover, with 81 per cent of the vote, defeating Rob McKean. Hanover will have a new deputy mayor – former councillor Warren Dickert, who defeated incumbent Selwyn Hicks. Returning to council are Brandon Koebel and Dave Hocking, along with newcomers Susan Sakal and Carol Hudson.
Also in Grey County – Grey Highlands saw Paul McQueen re-elected mayor. Deputy mayor is Dane Nielsen. Councillors are incumbents Paul Allen and Tom Allwood, and newcomers Joel Loughead and Dan Wickens. There were 17 people seeking positions as councillors.
Additional results are available on the Association of Municipalities of Ontario website.