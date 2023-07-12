The Grizzly Gazette met with Constable Russell Hoffman, acting Detachment Commander of the Swan Hills RCMP, to talk about the RCMP’s latest activities and priorities in the community of Swan Hills.
Cst. Hoffman has been the acting Detachment Commander in Swan Hills since late April when the previous Detachment Commander, Sgt. Dittmer, finished up his last shifts in Swan Hills before being transferred to High Level. A further staffing change will be occurring at the detachment soon as Cst. Zack Riddell has also been transferred to High Level. Cst. Riddell will have his last shifts in Swan Hills at the end of July.
New staff will be joining the Swan Hills detachment to fill these vacancies over the next few months. A new recruit will be arriving toward the end of July to fill the position left open when Cst. Riddell moves on to his new posting. Cst. Hoffman also reports that a new Sergeant has been named to be the new Detachment Commander, and while a firm start date has yet to be specified, he anticipates that the new Sergeant will arrive sometime in the fall.
There has been an uptick in thefts in town over the last couple of weeks, but they are mostly being performed by people coming in from other locations as opposed to local Swan Hills residents. As an example, Cst. Hoffman explains that he had just arrested a known copper wire thief from Grand Prairie on July 9. Unfortunately, when people come from out of town to steal in Swan Hills, it generally means that the stolen items will be taken away from town when the thieves leave, which makes recovering the stolen property more difficult.
RCMP members participated in a few different programs with Swan Hills School in June. They partnered with the Community Peace Officer and the Swan Hills Fire Department members to put on a bike rodeo for students from grades 1 to 6 and assisted in delivering the P.A.R.T.Y Program to older students to discourage impaired driving. They also spoke to students about bullying as part of the Cool Camp program.
The detachment’s priorities remain much the same as they have been over the last year; crime reduction, community engagement, and traffic safety (including impaired driving).
When asked if there was any additional message that he would like to convey to the community of Swan Hills, Cst. Hoffman encourages people to please call the RCMP if they have any incidents, issues, or emergencies; they do not have to deal with it themselves or on their own.