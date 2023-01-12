The creation of a new cultural space and women’s shelter will allow vulnerable members of the Indigenous community in the Big Grassy First Nation in Ontario a safe space to call their own, the community’s chief announced recently.
The community will receive $1.8 million in federal funding to build a new shelter building and cultural center in an effort to provide a place for vulnerable people to find safety and protection when they need it most.
The new Big Grassy First Nation Cultural Space and Shelter for Women Building will be used as a shelter for those in danger, a healing space, and a gathering area for the community to host cultural and language programs, the community’s chief said.
“The cultural space will provide opportunities for the women of Big Grassy to nurture, develop culturally specific initiatives and provide a safe and inclusive space free from potentially violent and harmful situations,” said Big Grassy First Nation Chief Lynn Indian. “Our community is grateful for the funding made available by the government of Canada to help address the needs of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.”
Big Grassy First Nation is an Ojibway community in northwestern Ontario and is home to 277 people.
Authorities said the gathering and healing areas will be used for prayers and land-based teachings, and will have a training area for courses and a display area for local artists. The building will also provide a shelter for persons at risk to stay, in the short or long-term. The site will be secure and will provide 24-hour emergency access for members experiencing domestic violence and other forms of trauma that require an immediate response.
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said funding such a building is another “meaningful” step in the process of closing the infrastructure gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.
“This is another meaningful step in responding to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, which call upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people,” Miller said. “Through the construction of a new cultural building, Big Grassy First Nation will create an inclusive and safe cultural space to continue the work of healing and revitalizing language and culture for generations to come.”