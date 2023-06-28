Nipawin is extending the timeline for an investigation into a possible contravention of its code of conduct by Mayor Rennie Harper.
"To ensure this investigation is a fair and impartial process, all parties are given adequate time to provide their evidence, and as such, council is extending the investigation time frame," the town said in a June 27 media release.
The results of investigation, conducted by Alberta-based Bloom Centre for Municipal Education, were previously expected to be delivered to council at its June 26 meeting. The town said it's now expecting the investigation to take approximately an additional two weeks.
The investigation started as the result of a complaint issued by Nipawin's council. The town said the complaint is regarding the mayor’s behavior during the course of her duties and responsibilities. The town has not elaborated further about the nature of the compliant.
According to the code of conduct, if the complaint is substantiated, then council can impose an penalty, which can include: