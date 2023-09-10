Downtown Milton is revving its engines in anticipation of an automotive extravaganza that promises to electrify the streets. The highly awaited 'See You in September Car Show' is set to roll into town on September 15, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This thrilling event, hosted by the Downtown Milton Business Improvement Area with generous support from the Rotary Club of Milton and Optimist Club of Milton, will revitalize the city's heart.
Prepare to be dazzled as Main Street in Downtown Milton undergoes a mesmerizing transformation, showcasing over 120 unique cars against live music, vibrant outdoor patios, fantastic giveaways, retail therapy opportunities, and much more. This eagerly anticipated spectacle promises to draw visitors from the Milton community and beyond.
The 'See You in September Car Show' boasts many entertaining activities, including a fire truck display, face painting for the kids, exciting giveaways, and live performances by The Starlite Dreamers and DJ Rockin' Rob. With something for everyone, this event guarantees an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.
Moreover, this automotive extravaganza isn't just about cars; it's about community. The event proudly supports The Darling Home for Kids, an organization dedicated to providing professional, holistic, high-quality, personalized hospice, respite, and residential care for children with medical complexities and their families.
Main Street East will temporarily close to vehicles between Fulton Street and Brown Street to accommodate this spectacular event.
The Downtown Milton Business Improvement Area is committed to enhancing and rejuvenating Downtown Milton, promoting it as a thriving and growing business community. As a community-based organization, they support local businesses and the community through beautification efforts, special events, marketing and promotions, and strategic partnerships with government and community organizations.