Timing is everything, and for Graham Froats of Williamsburg, Ont., it meant life or death on the night of Dec.12, 1942.
He and a fellow serviceman had decided to take in Uncle Tim’s Barn Dance at the Knights of Columbus hostel on Harvey Road, but the show was already underway when they arrived just after 11 p.m.
Uncle Tim was actually a man named William Duggan, and the show featured a band led by his son, Mickey Duggan — most referred to them as Duggan’s Band. By chance, Mickey had a conflicting gig that night so another piano player was filling in.
About 400 people, most of them Canadian and American servicemen, were already crammed into the auditorium for the popular show as Biddy O’Toole opened the evening’s music with the Irish ballad "I Met Her In The Garden Where The Praties Grow."
Froats and his buddy may have heard the opening notes of her song, but it abruptly stopped soon after it started.
“He and a friend were just coming in when they heard people screaming what they thought was ‘Fight!’ It wasn't. It was ‘Fire!’” his daughter Vicki says. “They were the first ones out.”
The next morning, Graham was on duty outside the hostel guarding some of the 99 bodies of those who perished in the blaze.
Froats later married Georgie Jackson of St. John’s — whom he’d met at a previous hostel event — and moved back home to Williamsburg. He died in 1984.
It’s not known if there’s anyone left to tell the tale of that night fire swept through the popular hostel in St. John’s 80 years ago, killing 99 people and injuring hundreds more.
The last known survivor, Mary Strickland, died two years ago at the age of 96.
Strickland’s story was told by the late Darrin McGrath in his 2002 book “Last Dance: The Knights of Columbus Fire.”
At the time, Strickland lived just around the corner on Parade Street with her mother and grandmother.
“We were inside where the stage and everything was for the live music,” she told McGrath. “Someone yelled out ‘Fire!’ After a while the lights went out, then of course there was hell on Earth, because everybody wanted to get out.
Strickland described the chaos of patrons knocking over chairs in the restaurant as they scrambled to get to the exits.
“Somebody threw me out of a door or a window or something, and I ended up behind the CLB Armoury,” she said. “I can remember very well there was two men standing up, and one used to board (the bus) on Parade Street where I lived. So, I knew him and called him by name, and I said, ‘Carry me home.’”
The man didn’t even recognize her at first because of the burns on her face, hands and legs.
He and another man lifted her up and carried her back to her house.
Strickland spent almost a year in hospital recuperating from numerous skin grafts. She credited Dr. Nigel Rusted with her recovery.
“I owe everything to him because he had the patience, and he sat down and told me what was what. He told me what he could do, and that I could lead a normal life.”
Strickland’s son Ben says his mother ran into Rusted a few times over the years.
“I remember him looking at Mom’s hands, saying it was his best work, and ‘See? Your finger has got a ring just like I promised you,’” he said.
The Knights of Columbus fire was by far the most devastating in Newfoundland since the Great Fire of 1892.
Since it was wartime, many believe it was sabotage by a Nazi operative, and the fact that 80 per cent of those who died were servicemen only strengthens the theory that it was deliberately targeted.
As Judge Brian Dunfield wrote in his February 1943 inquiry report on the fire, suspicious circumstances at other venues around the same time also bolster the idea.
“A few weeks after this fire, toilet paper disposed extensively and in a very suspicious manner was found in the loft over the YMCA hostel
in St. John's, a building similar in original construction and use to the K of C Hut,” Dunfield wrote, using a common nickname for the hostel. “The toilet paper connection is instructive; a criminal often repeats a method which has been successful.”
His reference is to what one witness claims to have seen in the dormitory on the second floor of the Hut:
“Some rolls of toilet paper, or possibly of towels, were on a shelf and the ends of the paper had been pulled out and trailed down, an
unnatural and suspicious state of affairs.”
Dunfield also pointed to a subsequent early morning fire at the Old Colony Club just outside St. John’s that killed four employees, and another flame at the USO building in city that was quickly extinguished.
Perhaps most tellingly, the judge recounted another incident in Halifax.
“There has recently been what looks like an attempt at the K of C hostel in Halifax, N.S. A person was apprehended putting a lighted cigarette into a letter box at eleven p.m. while a movie show was in progress.”
But buildings burn down all the time, even in recent times.
The Knights of Columbus building in Happy Valley-Goose Bay was destroyed by fire in 2017, and a similar blaze demolished one in Sydney Mines, N.S., three years earlier.
Perhaps the biggest scandal is to be found not in the source of the blaze, but in the reason so many died.
Dunfield’s report pieces together a careful analysis of why the fire got so out of control in such a short span of time:
“It is to be observed that, as is perhaps natural in a temporary structure of this kind, the whole was very inflammable,” he begins. “The resinous spruce and fir timber had been dried under the roofs and walls by the sun of a long, warm summer. The wallboard seems to be highly inflammable; there is no difficulty in setting a sample of it on fire with a match, not merely at the edge, but on an unbroken surface.”
The fire also appears to have been smouldering and creeping around on the second floor for some time before it swept down into the crowded first floor.
Frank Rasky describes in a lengthy online narrative of the event that some of the concert-goers described a sound like "the scratching of rats in the attic” or "the drumming of hailstones on the roof."
Contrary to some accounts, most of the doors in the hostel opened outwards, as was then required by law. But many had screens with plywood attached to serve as blackout shutters — remember it was wartime — and these were difficult to remove with everyone pushed up against them.
The fact many had to scramble around chairs in restaurant also didn’t help — particularly after the lights went out.
Dunfield saves his strongest criticism for the lack of ventilation on the second floor.
“All lofts or other large void spaces high up which may serve as accumulators of combustible and explosive gases should be fully ventilated to the outside air,” he wrote. “I think the speed of this fire, which caused the loss of life, was directly due to this lack of ventilation.”
The super-heated gases from the upstairs fire caused progressive mini-explosions as they snaked through the building and came into contact with oxygen.
Worse, the buildup of carbon monoxide caused many to collapse and die of asphyxiation before they could even try to escape.
The Terra Nova Knights of Columbus in St. John’s still holds a vigil at the monument for the fire that was erected at the Harvey Road site in 1991.
It starts at 11 a.m., with four people taking turns to read out the names of all 99 victims.