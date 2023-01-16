By Jaymie White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
- with files from René J. Roy
PORT AUX BASQUES — Excitement was truly palpable at the Bruce II on Friday evening, Jan. 6 as fans lined up to pile through the doors and watch the season opener for the Port aux Basques Mariners.
The game, which began at 8:30 p.m., saw over 800 eager fans return to their seats to cheer on their beloved Mariners as they squared off against longstanding rival Corner Brook Royals for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the West Coast Senior Hockey League's schedule.
Before the game kicked off, Juan Strickland, Head Coach of the Port aux Basques Mariners, shared that he couldn’t be happier to be back on the ice after the three-year hiatus and has high hopes for what this season will offer.
“I think it’s something that the area is looking for, senior hockey, something for the fans to go do on a Friday or Saturday night. This area has always been a good supporter of their senior hockey team and I think this is going to be something to pass the winter away and make it exciting,” said Strickland about an hour before puck drop.
"I’m just hoping we’re going to be able to compete. I know our team is made up of players from different areas. The nucleus of the team is not from Port aux Basques, so sometimes it’s going to be hard to get the guys together to practice, but we’re willing to take a gamble on it and give it a chance, and hopefully things will work out and they’ll have a good year."
Dylan Savory, once Assistant Captain, is now serving as Team Captain of the Port aux Basques Mariners, taking over the position from previous captain, Rob Parsons. He said the team has been working hard to prepare for the start of the season.
“We have at least 10 (new guys). We’ve been getting in practices where we can, but it’s been tough because we’ve got guys from Deer Lake, Corner Brook. But we’ve been having practices in Stephenville and in here,” said Savory. “I’m very excited. We’re looking forward to it. We have a group of new guys, so there’s going to be a lot of growing pains, but looking forward to getting out and playing in front of the fans.”
Darren Colbourne, Head Coach of the Corner Brook Royals, has been a member of the team as a player or coach for the last 20 years. Since the forced hiatus from hockey due to COVID, Colbourne is simply happy to get back to work and see what the team can do.
“We’re probably as deep as we’ve been in a long time. We’ve got a nice team there, a big, young team,” said Colbourne. “We’ve got about 10 (returning players) and others were picked up in the draft. We've had a lot of guys that actually played out here and came back to us from the draft, so we’re pleased with our group. Very pleased.”
The Royals haven’t wasted any time getting their practices in.
“We’ve had three or four. We run a half decent practice anyway. Now, this is the first game of the year so guys are going to be sucking wind hard. Doesn’t matter if you’re in great shape or you’re in half-decent shape.”
Colbourne couldn’t be happier with the fan turnout at the Bruce II.
“I love walking in here. The place is full even before you get out for warmup. This is the part about playing out in Port aux Basques that you tell guys about that have never played here before. This is what they get excited about. We pulled up in the bus and saw the lineup out the door before the game even started. Then the adrenaline starts to run and that’s what’s fun about this. Port aux Basques is beautiful. Love it.”
Tyler Hunt, Assistant Captain with the Corner Brook Royals, works away for the majority of the year, but is excited to be back on the ice for the winter.
“Can’t wait,” said Hunt. “It’s been a bit more than three years.”
Tony Buckle, President of the Corner Brook Royals said they spent the last number of years getting ready for the eventual return to the ice.
“We’ve been getting set up for the last number of years between myself and Jamie (Young) out here in Port aux Basques and Deer Lake, and finally it’s coming through tonight. We’re going to see a great game I hope, and tomorrow night in Corner Brook is going to be another good game with Deer Lake,” said Buckle. “We have a quick turnaround and everything, but that’s what it’s all about isn’t it? We wanted to get hockey back on this part of the island so we can shoot for bigger things in September of this year coming up.”
The Corner Brook Royals took the season opener with a score of 8-5, and judging by the crowd's excitement, made for an exciting start to senior hockey this season.
To view the full schedule for senior hockey, visit the Port aux Basques Mariners Hockey Club Facebook page.