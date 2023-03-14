With the Persian New Year festival Nowruz, St Paddy's Day and Spring Break occurring simultaneously, the week ahead is looking to be one choc-full of celebration and festivity. Still got some gaps in your diary? There are also a number of thought-provoking exhibitions, live music offerings and stage shows to keep those looking for the usual suspects sufficiently well-fed.
For everything worth making time for between March. 13 - 19, see below.
Nowruz
While the official date of the Persian New Year, or Nowruz, lands upon the spring equinoz, usually March 20 or 21, the festivities are typically spread across a 13 day period - and there's much going on in way of celebration here on the North Shore. For a full look at all the happenings - from a fire festival this Tuesday to a number of opportunities for education and celebration at MONOVA, the local libraries, The Polygon and beyond - consult our full guide.
Across March, various locations.
Chapter 21
For one night only choreographer Starr Muranko and director Yvette Nolan will be bringing to the stage Chapter 21, a moving dance piece based on a true story about a woman, the mother of a son with down syndrome, and her healing process with breast cancer.
March 17, Presentation House Theatre. For times, tickets and more information, visit the theatre's website.
Storytime with Local Conservationist
If you're looking for ways to keep little nippers busy this first week of spring break then look no further than this educational late morning reading at the Ecology Centre in Lynn Canyon Park. Local river conservationist, writer, speaker, teacher and paddle enthusiast Mark Angelo will be leading an interactive reading of his children’s book The Little Creek That Could.
March 13, Lynn Canyon Park. For more information on this and other park events visit the Lynn Canyon website.
Carbon Copy Kid
Ever experienced tabletop puppetry? You'd be forgiven if not. The unique performance art, a simple form of theatre where everyday objects are used to illustrate a story, doesn't make it to local stages to often, which makes this upcoming experience at the Presentation House Theatre all the more worthy of locking in. Carbon Copy Kid is the first offering of the Théâtre de la Pire Espèce, a farcical and absurd evening with masterful story-telling at its centre that guests won't be forgetting anytime soon.
March 14 - 15, Presentation House Theatre. Visit the theatre's website for more information and tickets.
Pat Chessell
Vancouver based folk singer Pat Chessell will celebrate the Irish this Thursday with a special Saint Patrick’s concert at Lynn Valley’s Mollie Nye House. Chessell, who was nominated for the 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards for ‘Traditional Singer of the Year', will be joined on stage by Jocelyn Pettit on the fiddle, Greg Schnider on the whistle and pipes, Nate Powell on banjo and Lauren Gloanec on backing vocals.
March 16, Mollie Nye House. More information can be found on the Lynn Valley Services Society website.
Observances
Photographer Cosmo Campbell and glass artist Jessica Fairweather join forces for this exhibition that pays ode to local landmarks, inviting guests to question how we interact with the places around us and what that might say about the human condition.
Until April, Kay Meek Centre. For more information visit the centre’s website.
Skate Plaza
The skate plaza at The Shipyards is nearing its end, so for those who haven't yet made use of the local ice rink now certainly marks the time. Until the end of March skaters of all ages can take to the ice, with the plaza open daily from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent a pair, while helmets and skating aids are free.
Until March 28, Skate Plaza. For more information visit the City of Vancouver website.
Leaving and Waving
For 27 years since 1991, Deanna Dikeman took photographs outside her family home in Sioux City, Iowa, as she waved goodbye to her parents. Now those photographs are on display at The Polygon, and through their progression we see seasons change and people age. At once poignant and bittersweet, the exhibition marks the passage of time and mortality with affection.
Until April 23, The Polygon. More information on the exhibit can be found on the gallery's website.
Legends Show
The Legends Show is the closest you will ever get to seeing Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Motown, and Elvis Presley share the same stage. The performance-packed tribute act, accompanied by fellow homage payers the Rockin' Royals Band and The Tonettes, will be coming to North Van as part of its lengthy North America tour, following stops in Surrey and Chilliwack.
March 19, Centennial Theatre. To purchase tickets, visit the Centennial Theatre website.
Culture Compass Bingo
Fancy being in the running to win a sublime North Shore staycation? NorthVanArts has launched its Culture Compass Bingo with the intention of getting locals out and about and exploring their backyard. Simply pick up a free Bingo card from one of the locations around town and choose a row of five experiences, anything from art studios to environmental events, to visit before March 20.
Until March 20, various locations. For more details visit the NorthVanArts website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby