Kevin Van Tighem, NDP candidate for Livingstone-Macleod, was careful to differentiate his party from its federal cousins when he addressed Pincher Creek’s mayor and council on Monday.
“There’s a reason we call ourselves Alberta’s NDP,” he said, recalling that party leader and former premier Rachel Notley “went to war” with Jagmeet Singh’s Canadian New Democrats after her government backed the federal Liberals’ Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.
“We’re relatives,” Van Tighem said of the two NDPs. “We all have relatives that we don’t always get along with, but they’ll always be family.”
The candidate had been asked by Coun. Wayne Oliver if Singh’s party has any material influence over Notley’s.
“It’s a definite attack line the other side is using to align us with everyone’s favourite prime minister,” Van Tighem answered.
More generally, the candidate said he hoped to build a relationship with council leading up to the provincial election later this month.
Coun. David Green pointed out that he was still waiting for the full release of the party’s election platform, which Van Tighem said was being rolled out “in dribs and drabs” on the Alberta NDP’s website.
Mayor Don Anderberg thanked Van Tighem for making his introduction.
Albertans head to the polls Monday, May 29.