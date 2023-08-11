The Caledon community came out in a big way to support individuals with developmental disabilities this week.
On August 8, over 125 golfers descended on Glen Eagle Golf Club outside of Bolton for the inaugural Cassie’s Place charity golf tournament.
Cassie’s Place is a home away from home for individuals with differing abilities. It offers a wide variety of programs for its participants such as summer programs, day camps and a bowling league.
Tara Wilson, a volunteer with Cassie’s Place, manages all the marketing efforts for the local non-profit and had nothing but praise for the event.
“It turned out to be a fabulous day, we had a really good turnout and everybody’s enjoying themselves,” said Wilson.
She explained word of mouth ended up being key in the tournament’s success. Once word got out, Wilson said it seemed like everyone was calling their friends to get them to sign up and play in the tournament.
Joe Sassine, another volunteer with Cassie’s Place, said he wanted to give a special shoutout to Wilson for her incredible work in helping put together the tournament.
Wilson said Cassie’s Place chose Glen Eagle for the location of the tournament as it had a good reputation from golfers and event planners alike. The tournament is going to be held there next year too, with more details to come at a later date.
Victoria Street, founder of Cassie’s Place, said the tournament was a tremendous success that exceeded expectations.
“We never thought we would reach the amount of golfers that we did, it’s phenomenal…there’s no words to put to the support people are giving,” said Street. “It’s been very heartwarming for us.”
One of the fundraising goals of the tournament was to help get an official vehicle for Cassie’s Place; something that would allow all participants in Cassie’s Place programs to all travel to excursions together. While Cassie’s place is in Caledon, it has participants from all over the Region of Peel and Dufferin County.
“In our summer program, we do a lot of excursions — rather than having to take four or five cars, we could all travel together on the van/bus and it would be way more fun for our participants,” said Street.
Street said she and her fellow volunteers are committed to reaching their fundraising goals, one dollar at a time.
Sassine said his favourite part of the day was seeing how happy people were to be out doing something good for others. He said it was a double win because everyone loves golfing, and being able to support a good cause at the same time was just the icing on the cake.
“It tells you that people are really passionate about our cause,” said Sassine. “We’re fortunate.”
Sassine said he was so impressed with his fellow volunteers for pulling together a golf tournament. He said usually only non-profits that are large enough to have paid staff can pull one off.
“We’ve already booked for next year’s tournament, I’m very happy,” said Sassine. “The response from people has been very positive.”
Next year’s tournament is going to be on August 6 and Sassine said he’s already received confirmation from many players and sponsors that they will be coming back in 2024.