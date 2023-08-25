MILDMAY – Jace Weber, the 10-year-old Mildmay boy who has been collecting pop tabs for the past year, never set out to break a world record.
His mother Candice said his goal was to help others with disabilities by buying mobility devices through the March of Dimes. Jace in on the autism spectrum, his mother explained.
As people found out about Jace’s project, one thing led to another, and the whole community got involved, she said.
“When Jace sets out to do something, he goes all-in.”
Tuesday, Aug. 15 marked the conclusion of the one-year project, with an official weigh-in at the Teeswater landfill scales. The total was 3,730 pounds of pop tabs, which amounts to 6.2 million tabs.
While the official word hasn’t been received on whether he set a new world’s record for “the most aluminum pull tabs collected in one year,” in theory, those 6.2 million tabs have indeed succeeded in doing that, said Jace’s mother.
However, the high point for Jace came two days after the weigh-in, when the tabs were taken to Triple M Metal recycling in Scarborough where he met with March of Dimes staff. The event was celebrated in a Global television news story. Jace’s grin said it all.
Candice Weber said in the 20-plus years the March of Dimes has been running the pop tab program, they have never even remotely come close getting a donation as large as Jace’s, and had to scramble to find bins. After the tabs were weighed, Jace was given a cheque for $2,553, which he immediately handed over to the March of Dimes. The funds will go to their assistive devices program.
The year-long project may have concluded, but Jace is not done collecting pop tabs.
“He wants to keep collecting and helping others,” said his mother.
She explained that he hopes to inspire others to collect tabs with him and plans to make another donation to March of Dimes.
Jace is grateful to all those who supported him and helped him achieve his goal – both goals, of helping others, and of setting a world record.
His family said the March of Dimes plans to use his story to inspire others, that “something so small can make such a big difference for someone.”
Jace is in Grade 5 at St. Teresa School in Walkerton. His parents are Candice and Curtis Weber, and he has a six-year-old sister Ruby.