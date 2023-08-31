Local incumbent for the Batoche Constituency, Delbert Kirsch, has announced that after 20 years in the Legislative Assembly, he will not be seeking re-election in the 2024 provincial election. Kirsch’s closest challenge came in 2003 when he was declared elected by garnering less than 600 votes more than the NDP candidate Ava Bear. In the 2007, 2011, 2016, and 2020 elections, Kirsch consistently won more than 4300 votes. Other Saskatchewan Party government members who have also announced they will not be seeking re-election include Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit, Kindersley MLA Ken Francis, Carrot River Valley MLA Fred Bradshaw, Arm River MLA Dana Skoropad, and Saskatoon Southeast MLA Don Morgan.
First elected in 2003 when Elwin Hermanson was still leader of the Saskatchewan Party, Delbert served as critic for Forestry, deputy critic for Northern Affairs and Industry & Commerce, and as deputy chair of the Standing Committee on the Economy. Kirsch was re-elected to the government side of the legislature in 2007, 2011, and 2016 as the Saskatchewan Party ousted the NDP government of Lorne Calvert in 2007 under the leadership of Brad Wall. Following the formation of a Saskatchewan Party government, Premier Brad Wall asked Kirsch to serve as the chair of the Standing Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs and Justice. The new Premier also appointed Kirsch as Legislative Secretary to the Premier (Saskatchewan Heritage Initiative) and as a Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Corrections, Public Safety, and Policing.
In 2020, this time under the leadership of Scott Moe, Kirsch was once again elected by a wide margin and is the government Deputy Caucus Chair. Delbert currently serves on the caucus Management Committee. He is also a member of the Economy, Private Bills, and Public Accounts committees. Throughout his time in office, he has served Saskatchewan as Deputy Government House Leader, chair of the Private Members Committee, and a member of the House Services, Crown and Central Agencies, Intergovernmental Affairs & Justice, and Privileges committees.
Communities in the Batoche constituency include Wakaw, Cudworth, Birch Hills, Muskoday FN, Duck Lake, Beardy’s & Okemasis FN, Willow Cree FN, MacDowell, St Louis, One Arrow FN, St Benedict, Middle Lake, Alvena, Aberdeen, Pilger, and the Discovery Ridge Estates just outside of Saskatoon. Also included are the RM’s of Fish Creek, St. Louis, Duck Lake, Prince Albert, Birch Hills, Invergordon, Three Lakes, Hoodoo, Aberdeen, and a portion of the RM of Grant, along with the hamlets of Bellevue, Domremy, Tway, Yellow Creek, Meskanaw, Crystal Springs, Hagen, Brancepeth, Fir Ridge, Miller’s Hill, Clouston, Wingard, Cudsaskwa, the Resort Village of Wakaw Lake, and all the organized beaches along the lake.