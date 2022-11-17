The Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for public input on policing issues in and around Grande Prairie.
The public is invited to five town hall events between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.
“Town hall meetings provide us an opportunity to engage directly with the community and hear the community’s perspectives on policing and community safety in Grande Prairie,” said Lee Brachman, superintendent and officer in charge of the Grande Prairie Detachment.
He said information gathered from the town halls would be considered during Grande Prairie RCMP’s annual planning process. He said that doing so ensures city residents have direction in the community’s policing needs.
“Collaboration with the community and residents of Grande Prairie is a critical component of effective, community-led policing,” said Brachman.
The town hall will also be an opportunity for residents in Grande Prairie and the surrounding area to share their concerns about policing with the RCMP.
The RCMP says people do not need to pre-register; each will include a presentation and a question and answer period.
The town halls are scheduled for:
Nov. 21, 12-2 p.m. at the Teresa Sergeant Hall at Montrose Cultural Centre
Nov. 21, 7-9 p.m. at the Safe Communities Grande Prairie and Area
Nov. 22, 7-9 p.m. at Alexander Forbes School
Nov. 24, 7-9 p.m. at Coca-Cola Centre KMSC Law meeting room
Nov. 28, 7-9 p.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic School.