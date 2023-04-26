MONASTERY — Circles of Support and Change (COSC), a project of the Antigonish Women’s Centre and Sexual Assault Services (AWCSAS), hosted an event on April 21 in Monastery to discuss how a culturally responsive, trauma-informed approach can support survivors of gender-based violence, their friends and families.
For the past four years, community-based facilitators – Karla Stevens, Indigenous knowledge coordinator; Tonya Pelley, African Nova Scotian communities’ community facilitator; Michelle Newell, Canso and area community facilitator; and Danielle Martell, NSCC Strait area and Richmond County community facilitator – have worked in their service areas to support residents as they face challenges including system based-violence and racial violence. Through this program, participants in events and the communities served have identified their strengths and resilience despite being underserved.
Nancy O’Regan, COSC project manager said of the April 21 event, “The purpose of today was to talk about what it means to be culturally responsive in rural, underserviced, marginalized communities and how do we understand the history of oppression, the challenges, the culture, the strength of those communities; and then draw on what we learned to support victims of violence.”
O’Regan added, “Over the past four years all of these women [the facilitators] have been working in their communities to try and think about what might be needed. The communities have responded with great support and great ideas. Today was really sharing four years of work and we had elder Andrea Currie [Indigenous healer and psychotherapist] with us who put it in context in terms of the bigger understanding of globally, what oppression means, what it means in our communities and how we start to work together to develop a better understanding and better ways of working together.”
Referencing the day-long event, Martell said it was an opportunity to share COSC’s work and connect with service provider representatives – such as Naomi Society, Public Health, Leeside Society, Kids First and the Human Rights Commission – that attended the meeting. She said service providers often see COSC facilitators at events in the community, “but this really captures our voice and our community’s voice. It gave us an opportunity to share the strength and the resilience that each of our communities have despite being underserved.”
For Martell, a highlight of the project to date – which has one year left in its funded mandate from Women and Gender Equality Canada – was an event called Celebrating our Stories, where approximately 75 community members gathered in an informal setting, “to reflect on their stories; what is our strength. Because quite often, as rural communities, we focus on the negative and what we don’t have. This gave us an opportunity to really reflect on the growth that we’ve had over the years.”
Stevens said the highlight of the day’s event for her was, “Drumming and singing the Mikmaq Honour song with Elder Andrea Currie, and overcoming my own fears of singing aloud, to allow a transfer of culture through song and smudge.”
Over the past four years, Stevens said one of the most important events she took part in through the program was attending the Restoring Indigenous Midwifery in Mi’kma’ki: Matriarch Gathering in Membertou First Nation in November 2022 with the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association.
“I had witnessed two ceremonies that shook me to my core, a grieving ceremony and a welcoming ceremony. Knowing the amount of grief I was experiencing, I felt as if the elder was wiping my pain and tears away as well. It was a major cleansing for my heart and soul. To be a part of our own culture and ceremony was something our Women of Paqtnkek can also practice and transfer our learnings to other community members. As we are committed to improving our communities’ physical, spiritual, emotional, cultural and mental well-being,” Stevens stated.
Canso-based COSC facilitator Michelle Newell told The Journal she was pleased with the sharing and connections made between community members and service providers that came to the event, including the Human Rights Commission, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow and the Department of Justice.
Newell said, “We’re really looking forward to next years and seeing what unfolds with the opportunities that come out of this.”
Speaking to a highlight of the COSC program thus far, Newell said it was the partnering of all communities within the program to participate in a Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony in Guysborough. “That, for me, was a great interpretation of what this project from the Women’s Centre is all about.”
African Nova Scotian communities COSC facilitator Tonya Pelley said an aspect of the event Friday which struck her as especially poignant was, “The service providers listening and the community speaking.”
A highlight of the project for Pelley was a retreat where, “African Nova Scotian women got together and talked about issues that we all related to and what we can do to make the world better.”
AWCSAS Executive Director Anita Stewart told The Journal after the event wrapped up on Friday, “One thing that piqued my interest as the executive director, was the interest in this project [by service providers and stakeholders]…They are wrapping up the project and it just doesn’t seem right that this project come to an end after five years. We’re very luck and very thankful for the five years funding from Women and Gender Equality but my goal is to go after more funding.”
Stewart added, “It’s my opinion, and I know it’s many others’ opinion as well, these women have done amazing work in their communities. They have fostered relationships and built trust; and to take that away from the communities that they’re serving, that in itself is a disservice… funding is the key…we need more funding [in] rural Nova Scotia, especially after the Mass Casualty Commission. This project speaks to everything that the Mass Casualty [Commission] was talking about. We can’t put a price on women’s safety and on women’s lives.”