This past weekend the Dunmore Equestrian Miss and Sweetheart competition took place. The Miss category is a new addition and there has been a slight name change for the Sweetheart title this year.
“The Sweetheart is for 12 and under and the Miss is for 17 and under. We had really good sponsorship, thank you to all our sponsors,” said organizer Haley Schlenker. “Congratulations to the girls and we hope that those who weren’t crowned come back next year. They did wonderful in the modelling and public speaking, phenomenal in the horsemanship. All their personalities were amazing and we are appreciative of all our contestants.”
Hannah Chalifoux was there to hand over her crown and acted as emcee for the Friday night event.
“It was a different thing. It wasn’t really planned out, so it was kind of on the fly. It was a good experience, I’ve never done that before so it was interesting for me.”
Sophie Cruthers from Shaunavon, Sask., won the Sweetheart title. She was slightly nervous but excited about the year ahead. Cruthers entered the competition to meet more people, become more sociable, build her self-confidence and draw her out of her own bubble. Her speech on Friday was about people who have influenced her.
“I’ve had lots of help to be where I am now. My grandpa was helping me and got me into rodeo. We were singing Elvira every time (we went to a rodeo) and that’s how I got into rodeo.”
She wasn’t certain why that was the song they sung, but it made the experiences memorable.
School is not a favourite part of Cruther’s life, who is entering Grade 8, stating her favourite time of day is recess. While school is not her thing, rodeo is and her favourite events are goat tying and barrel racing.
Her mom Vanessa said, “I am excited for the year to be representing Dunmore. It is such an honour. I’m really proud and excited for what the year brings for Sophie. She rides everyday at home, not matter what. She really had to work on speeches and modelling as that is out of her comfort zone.”
Her older sister Halle was also there as Cruther’s number one fan.
“I’m so proud. She’s grown so much as a person over the last few years and I’m really proud of her.”
In the Miss category, 16-year-old Jada Silcher claimed the title.
“Haley (Schlenker) reached out to me and thought I would be a good fit. I wanted to be a role model for younger girls and be able to represent Dunmore Equestrian Centre,” Silcher explained.
For her speech, Silcher talked about women in rodeo.
“I thought that it should be heard that women aren’t always on the sidelines and they should be more a part of rodeo and appreciated for what they do.”
Silcher is going into Grade 11 at Eagle Butte High School and says that math is her favourite subject.
“I like technical stuff and figuring out equations.” She has started to research universities and wants to go into law after graduating from high school.
Jada’s mom Melissa Bast said, “We are lucky to have this opportunity. We are looking forward to what we can do with Dunmore Equestrian and the first year for Miss.”