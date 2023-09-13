In a significant development, the Halton Police have successfully arrested a male suspect believed to be linked to a series of five robberies in Milton and a fail-to-remain collision. The crime spree occurred between May 2023 and July 2023, leaving the community on edge.
The suspect, identified as Oluwaseni Latoye, 19 years old and a resident of Milton, is facing a litany of charges related to the string of robberies during this tumultuous period.
The first incident unfolded on May 26, 2023, at the Milton Convenience store at 433 Main Street East. A handgun was reportedly used during the robbery, and vape products were stolen. This event began a crime wave that would grip the town.
In subsequent incidents, the suspect targeted Holly Pharmacy on June 23, where a handgun was again employed to rob cash and narcotics. On June 29, James Snow Pharmacy fell victim to a knife-wielding robber who made off with drugs. The Bonafide Compounding Pharmacy robbery on July 2 escalated the situation further, with the suspect allegedly brandishing a knife and a handgun while stealing narcotics. A few days later, on July 4, the Main and Bronte Pharmacy was targeted with a knife, though fortunately, nothing was stolen during that particular incident.
In an unfortunate turn of events, on May 30, 2023, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run collision near Ontario Street and Pine Street in Milton. The vehicle used in this collision was determined to be the same one utilized in the earlier convenience store robbery. Abandoning the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene on foot. Investigations revealed that the car had been reported stolen from Peel.
The Halton Police are now intensively searching for additional suspects believed to have been involved in the aforementioned robberies.
On September 1, 2023, investigators successfully apprehended Oluwaseni Latoye outside a residence in Milton. Concurrently, a Criminal Code search warrant was executed at a Milton residence, further advancing the investigation.
Oluwaseni Latoye now faces a multitude of charges. He has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, failure to stop after an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and three counts of robbery.
Latoye is currently held in custody pending a bail hearing.