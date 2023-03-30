At one of the lowest points in his life, Sean Rayland Boubar was a convicted criminal with a lengthy criminal history serving time alone in solitary confinement.
But it was in jail that he would get in touch with his culture and his background for the very first time, something that finally put him on a different path, and changed the course of his life.
“Very early on in my life, I got involved in gang life, in trafficking, and all that came along with that lifestyle, I started selling crack when I was 12 years old,” said Rayland Boubar, a Winnipeg resident and Sagkeeng First Nation member.
“It was just a part of my life, my role models were guys that taught me how to sell drugs, how to rob people, and I don’t blame them because that’s all they knew.”
Early in his life, he said gang activity and drug dealing were a means for “survival” and over the course of many years, Rayland Boubar would be arrested multiple times, and be in and out of jail on charges including robbery, trafficking, and assault with a weapon.
The last time he was incarcerated, he was thrown into solitary confinement at Winnipeg’s Remand Centre, because of his gang ties, and he said he spent six months locked in “the hole” sitting alone in a small and isolated cell.
“I had just exited the gang, and when you are an ex-gang member, they keep you in the hole,” he said.
“Solitary is torture, it’s inhumane, but you have to get through it, so I came up with a bit of a routine and I survived.”
But while behind bars there was one opportunity Rayland Boubar found — one he said changed the course of his life — and finally pulled him away from the criminal lifestyle.
“They have an elder on hand, and I started talking with the elder and started learning about history and about colonization, but he had a very different story and different history than what I had heard about my people in the past,” he said.
“I believed everything society said about my people when I was growing up, I was told I was a savage and I believed it, but then I met someone with a new history.
“That was the moment I woke up, that was the moment everything changed.”
He said he also learned that what he was doing when he sold drugs was harming him, but also harming the people around him.
“The way I had been surviving was exploiting me and exploiting my people. I’d been selling drugs to my friends, my aunties, my cousins, and once I finally figured that out, then I knew that I could never go back to that.”
After getting out of jail in 2018, Rayland Boubar went to Red River College, completed a degree in Indigenous Social Entrepreneurship, and he now runs Red Rebel Armour, a successful streetwear business that is run as a social enterprise.
He uses his business to offer jobs to those who have just gotten out of jail and need an opportunity for employment because he said he knows how very difficult it can be for someone with a criminal record to get a job.
But while Rayland Boubar does what he can to offer those opportunities, he said he knows that under the current judicial system, Indigenous men and women will continue to get involved in the justice system at high rates, and continue to reoffend and be in and out of jail.
“We need a new approach, and I think we need to look at the whole justice system differently because these men and women get out of jail and just keep going back, so what we’re doing now isn’t working,” he said.
And statistics back up what Rayland Boubar is saying, as in Manitoba it is estimated that 70 to 80% of adults currently in custody are Indigenous.
But Indigenous people in Manitoba are also going in and out of jail, according to statistics released in 2019, there is an approximately 30% recidivism rate for offenders in Manitoba who receive a jail sentence as part of their criminal conviction, meaning about 30% of offenders are charged with a new offence and returned to custody within two years of release from jail, or other correctional supervision.
Kate Kehler, the chair of the Restorative Justice Association of Manitoba (RJAM) said one of the reasons she believes recidivism rates are so high in this province is because there is too much focus on punishing offenders and not enough focus on rehabilitating them.
“The conditions in our jails and in our prisons are inhumane,” Kehler said. “And it’s not working because we send them to these places and treat them inhumanly, and then we tell them they have to do better and be better.
“Prison does harm, it does significant harm to people, and then we send them back out into society after they have had no control over their decisions and tell them to get on with their lives, and you can see why it is so easy for them to get involved in criminal activity and back in jail.”
Kehler said she and others believe the solution to recidivism rates in Manitoba lies in offering restorative justice, while also offering more programs and services in and out of jail.
“We want restorative justice to be the justice system,” Kehler said. “What we have right now is not working for anyone, so we want to see a move away from that system, and a move to one that is restorative.”
Restorative justice is defined by the Government of Canada as “an approach to justice that seeks to repair harm by providing an opportunity for those harmed and those who take responsibility for the harm to communicate about and address their needs in the aftermath of a crime.”
“With restorative justice, we need to help the person that has done the crime, the person who is the victim of the crime, and the larger society as a whole, because currently there is a lack of balance in the justice system, and a focus on punishing the offender,” Kehler said.
But although restorative justice has been defined by the federal government, Kehler said that kind of justice can mean many things, and in some cases can mean an offender and their victim communicating or even getting together in the same room, so they can both better understand what the other person has been through, and understand why the crime happened.
“It’s about accountability and offenders taking accountability for their actions, and one way to heal both the victim and the offender is for the victim to understand this person has taken accountability for what they have done, and to understand why they did it,” Kehler said.
“When we do this we restore that balance between victim and offender, and the larger society, and if an offender can look their victim in the eye, often that’s a lot more impactful than sitting in a jail cell.”
But not all victims want to meet with offenders, and Kehler said that is understandable, so she said another part of restorative justice and what RJAM would like to see is the offering of more and improved services inside and outside of jail, so those who have been released from prison don’t end up back behind bars.
“Those services are essential because sometimes people spend decades in prison and then we just drop them on the streets,” she said.
“So when they are in and when they are out, it’s so important to have connections that can meet them and work with them without judgment so they know what they have done is in the past, and they can move forward.”
Kehler said she knows some like to refer to restorative justice strategies as a “soft on crime” approach, but she said that view is not accurate.
“We have politicians go out and do that law and order talk and the tough on crime talk, but those strategies aren’t tough on crime, they’re stupid on crime,” Kehler said. “It makes it sound like you are doing something, but you’re really not helping anything.
“We need to be smart on crime.”
University of Manitoba professor of sociology and criminology Andrew Woolford said restorative justice works best when it is “flexible and used as a framework,” because it can mean very different things to different people and different communities.
“We need to be flexible in how we interpret restorative justice, it’s adaptive to context and it’s adaptive to communities, and communities can have restorative justice programs adaptive to their situations and their needs,” Woolford said.
“Essentially the idea is working through different stages in the aftermath of a criminal event, and when programs are well-resourced, we have seen that they can be very successful.
“It’s strategies that are smart on crime, not soft on crime, and that is what we need to understand.”
And as Rayland Boubar continues on the path he is now on running his business, helping others, and leaving the criminal and gang life behind, he said had an elder not been available when he was locked up in solitary conferment, life would probably look a whole lot different for him than it does now.
“No I would not be on this path if I had not met the elder,” Rayland Boubar said. “And that is why those kinds of services and those opportunities are so important.
“That was the moment I woke up, but if it never happened I would be either be locked up now or I would be dead.”
