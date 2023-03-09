Woodstock CAO Andrew Garnett offered council members a brief update on the town’s designated highway program at the Feb. 28 meeting.
Under the program, he explained, the province shares the cost of upgrading the town’s designated highways, which in Woodstock include Main, Connell and Houlton streets.
Garnett said that last year the province reduced what previous five-year plan to three years, adding Woodstock is now working on the second year of the three-year program. He said the town updates its plan annually, applying for government funds for specific projects.
Garnett said the province approved funding support to cover the cost of upgrading curb and gutter, sidewalk and storm sewers along a 325-metre stretch of Houlton Street. The town will use the designated highway program this summer to mill and pave the same section.
Unfortunately, Garnett added, the province did not approve funding for next year, although he hopes it may review the plan.
The CAO added council might direct part of the town’s Canada Community Building Funds, formerly gas-tax funding, to designated highway upgrades.
Garnett explained Woodstock currently has funds in two separate CCBF accounts. He said council members could review plans for the funds and provide input at the April 13 council meeting.
2. New fire truck arriving this month
The Woodstock Fire Department should have its new fire truck early in March. Garnett said the department expects delivery of the long-waited truck on either March 11 or 18.
He said Woodstock Fire Chief and others recently visited MetalFab in Centreville for their final inspection of the new truck.
Council approved MetalFab’s tender price of $516,000 for the truck in late 2021. Garnett said that represented a significant price jump between its capital budget approval and vehicle order.
Garnett said the new truck replaces a 20-year-old vehicle, which would likely be sold if a buyer is available.
“We’ll see what we can get for it,” he said, noting there are potential buyers who refurbish older fire trucks.
3. Public hearing set for rezoning request
Woodstock council forwarded a rezoning request to the planning advisory committee for review and set a public hearing date to allow the completion of self-storage rental units on Bedell Settlement Road.
Garnett explained Sheila and Mark Milbury originally began the rezoning request with the Regional Service Committee. He explained the property owners plan to refurbish the existing building into storage units but will need the property rezoned from agriculture to commercial to move forward with their plans.
Garnett advised council their role at the Feb. 28 meeting is to send it to PAC and set the public hearing for 7 p.m. March 28.
4. Looking ahead to Family Day 2024.
Woodstock council wants staff to review ways to make recreational services available to the public on Family Day.
Coun. Norm Brown explained he received several concerns surrounding the closure of the AYR Motor Services on the civic holiday.
“That facility is for the people,” he said.
Mayor Trina Jones said she and several council members heard complaints about the lack of programs available for families on the day devoted to families.
“There was disappointment in the lack of programming, facilities and events that were open on Family Day,” she said.
She opened the floor to discuss how the town should react.
Several councillors brought forward suggestions. Coun. Will Belyea suggested the possibility of a minor hockey tournament.
He said the facility could welcome hockey teams from outside the community, providing an economic boost for the town’s industry.
Belyea said the AYR Motors Centre also provides opportunities for many family events, including skating, swimming or activities in the field house.
He understands AYR Motors and recreation staff deserve time off, but he believes the town could develop a system to meet everyone’s best interest.
Jones suggested council ask staff to study the issue, noting the extra cost of operating the AYR Motors Centre on a statutory holiday. She said volunteers could help deliver activities.
Deputy Mayor Rogers suggested town staff could look at the potential of a winter carnival.
Coun. Julie Williams questioned whether the Woodstock Fire Department could reschedule one of its night sliding parties on Golf Club Hill to Family Day. Coun. Jeff Bradbury, a fire department member, believed that would be feasible.
Mayor Jones said Family Day is a new holiday, but its name suggests families should be able to do things together.
She said staff could study the issue and potentially work with volunteer organizations to develop Family Day programs.