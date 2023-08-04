The New Brunswick Day long weekend has Grand Manan and Campobello islands welcoming visitors with summer festivals.
Grand Manan's Island Fest runs Aug. 3 to 6 and includes the annual Keith & Wilbur Golf Tournament, farmers' market and show & shine, circus and concert on Saturday, with a Rotary chicken BBQ, moto cross, cribbage tournament and a number of family events Sunday followed by fireworks.
"There's a little bit of something for everybody, so lots of fun going on," said Village of Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse. "Our Canada Day celebrations are pretty big, and this would rank up there, so a one-two punch."
Friday features lobster dinner at Anchorage Park, with tickets $50 per person, as well as an art exhibition of photography by John DiMartino 7 p.m. at the Grand Manan Museum. On Saturday, the farmers' market goes 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Centre Arena followed by the show & shine 1 to 5 p.m. Vague de Cirque, an acrobatic circus show, runs at 4 p.m. in Victoria Park and a concert from J.J. Roots starts 7 p.m. at Covert Hall at the Church of the Ascension. On Sunday, a Rotary chicken BBQ runs at 1 p.m. at the Anchorage Picnic Pavillion for $20 per person, and family events run 1 to 3 p.m. in Victoria Park. The weekend is wrapped up with fireworks at 10 p.m. on Stanley Beach.
The Serious Smoke Food Truck runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the community centre, and there is sunrise yoga Saturday and a sunrise wellness walk Sunday.
"How can you say no to good food?" Morse said when asked what she's looking forward to. "I'm not a morning person, but I'm actually thinking of getting up for one of the sunrise walks."
On Campobello Island, Fogfest runs Aug. 2-6, with art, music and movies including on Saturday a John Prine tribute at 2 p.m. at Welshpool Hall featuring Brent Mason, Kylie Fox, Wade H. and Sandy MacKay, Castlebay and Before the Mast at 4 p.m. at Adams Lodge and Farewell Town and the Josh Norrad Band at 7 p.m. Saturday. Mason, along with Preeper, Rhaye and MacKay play at 4 p.m. Sunday at Welshpool Hall.
For more information on Grand Manan Island Fest, go to https://events.bigjaymedia.com/. For more information on Campobello Fogfest, go to campobellofogfest.org