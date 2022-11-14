Two more Chatham-Kent residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
According to CK Public Health reports, the two perished over the past seven days, bringing the overall death toll from the virus in Chatham-Kent to 90 since March 2020.
In its weekly report, CK Public Health officials said 79 new COVID-19 cases were identified between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. However, the seven-day average has slipped to 11 new high-risk cases a day, down from 15 one week ago.
Chatham-Kent’s positivity rate is 13.9 percent, a significant drop from 19.8 percent last week. The provincial rate is 14.3 percent.
Meanwhile, there are currently three active outbreaks across Chatham-Kent, with 22 total cases at Copper Terrace long-term care home in Chatham since Oct. 18 and seven cases each at Park Street Place in Dresden and a group home.
Public Health officials remind residents the actual number of positive cases is likely much higher, as only high-risk people eligible for testing receive laboratory testing.
“Due to the Omicron surge in December 2021, PCR testing eligibility and health unit case management practices in Ontario became limited to high-risk individuals and those who live/work in high-risk congregate settings,” said Public Health Officials. “Since the beginning of 2022, reported case details have changed, and the number of lab-confirmed cases is an underestimate of the true burden of COVID-19 infection in Chatham-Kent.”