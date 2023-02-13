Liselle Sambury is bringing some horror and mystery to Northern Ontario in her new book.
The Timmins author’s new book, Delicious Monsters, will be released on Feb. 28, and features the stories of three women and a house.
“I grew up in a single-mom household so I always want to see more stories of single mothers and daughters,” she said. “This is very much not a reflection of my relationship with my mother though.”
Sambury is at the Timmins Public Library located at 320 Second Ave. this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. to launch the young adult book.
She'll be reading from the novel and answering questions. It's free to attend, but books will be available to buy. The cost is $20 for a hardcover or $15 for a paperback. Only cash is being accepted.
Two stories run parallel to each other in the book.
The first is Daisy’s story about moving to a mansion her mother inherited in Northern Ontario and learning secrets and mysteries about her mother, and about her own power to see ghosts.
The second part of the story is centred on Britney, who is investigating the mansion 10 years later.
Sambury’s third novel focuses on mother-daughter dynamics and secrets, which she says is something that’s always felt important to her.
“It’s nice to be able to see those family dynamics,” Sambury said. “Blood Like Magic was this intergenerational family, whereas Delicious Monsters is this intimate mother-daughter relationship, and the nuances around that, and to have that very intense ‘we are together all the time’ relationship.”
The setting for Delicious Monsters, in Northern Ontario, was also an important part of the story, because there isn’t a lot of stories about young women of colour set in the north, said Sambury.
“The young adult market is leading the way in diversity,” she said. “That’s the thing about Canada, it is very multiracial, and we're in all different pockets of the country and it’s nice to share that perspective.”
Sambury is working on her next novel which is scheduled to release in 2024.
Delicious Monsters will be released on Feb. 28, 2022.