Grey Highlands council candidate Jessica Hammond is a familiar face to many voters and residents across the municipality.
Hammond spent eight years working in the Grey Highlands library system in a variety of roles including: branch manager and digital services manager and library assistant and technology support.
She has also been a community volunteer as a horse trainer and lesson leader at Hope Haven Therapeutic Riding Centre, as well as a hockey billet host.
“I have eight years of public service experience, writing policies and grant applications, running programming for all ages, and teaching digital literacy. I am an expert at connecting people with the information they need,” she said.
In her campaign for a seat on council, Hammond is stressing: community, conservation and communication.
“What I know of Grey Highlands is this: we are an amalgamation of historic communities, and while we may appear to differ on certain topics, there is one thing that unites each and every one of us: We all have something to protect. I want to spend the next four years protecting it with you,” she said.
Hammond is a resident of Markdale and is excited about the opportunity to be a fresh voice at the council table after the election.
“My goal is to continue serving the diverse members of this community, with a focus on community service, ecological conservation, and transparent communication,” she said.
Her goals as a councillor would include: