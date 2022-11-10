Stettler town council approved the purchase of a new backhoe to replace one that was stolen last summer.
The decision was made at the Nov. 1 regular meeting of council.
Director of Operational Services Melissa Robbins presented councillors with the results of a request for proposal (RFP) for a new backhoe construction vehicle. Robbins reported the town lost its backhoe last summer to due to crime.
“In August 2022, the town’s CASE backhoe was stolen from the shop yard,” stated Robbins in her memo to council. “Insurance values the unit at $140,786 and has instructed us to proceed with replacement of the unit.
“In the 10-year capital budget, administration planned to replace this backhoe in 2023 for $250,000.”
She explained that the town’s search for a replacement vehicle was publicly advertised and she had the results ready for council.
“An RFP was posted on the Alberta Purchasing Connection,” she noted, adding that the town received four offers as a result.
Rocky Mountain Equipment (CASE) offered a vehicle for $229,838, Finning (Cat) offered a backhoe for $232,200, Brandt (John Deere) offered one for $283,600 and Designcon International Ltd. (John Deere) offered a backhoe for $350,654.
Robbins explained she recommended the CASE product over the others for an important reason.
“We did not evaluate the machines for purchase for this RFP because we used to own a CASE backhoe and to switch equipment manufacturers we would have to modify or purchase all new attachments which substantially increases the purchase amount,” stated her report.
However, she did recommend purchasing one piece of equipment right now, a breaker for $9,250 which is priced down from about $14,000, plus a five-year warranty for an added hit of $14,900.
The total purchase price of the CASE backhoe was $253,988 minus the insurance sum of $140,786 for a final cost to the town of $113,202.
During discussion Robbins informed councillors the stolen backhoe was never recovered. She added that with the Town of Stettler already owning quite a few pieces of equipment for a CASE backhoe, purchasing another was the logical alternative.
She pointed out this purchase would be included in the 2023 capital budget.
Coun. Gord Lawlor asked what model year the stolen backhoe was and Robbins responded it was a 2018.
She also added that, judging by the condition of the crime scene, the backhoe suffered substantial damage as a result of its theft.
Councillors unanimously approved purchasing a CASE backhoe to replace the stolen one for the final cost to taxpayers of $113,202.