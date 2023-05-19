NORTH PERTH – A notice of motion was brought forth at the North Perth council meeting on May 15. The draft text of a motion, proposed by Coun. Allan Rothwell, was on the agenda for the meeting but will not be considered and discussed fully until council’s next meeting on June 5.
The motion calls for action to be taken surrounding the Ontario Building Officials Association (OBOA) and the unfilled positions being experienced by municipalities in the province. The resolution also looks at the role of building officials in Ontario, as well as the province’s intent to build 1.5 million homes in the next 10 years.
However, according to the OBOA, over 50 per cent of existing building officials are eligible to retire and these officials are in high demand, yet many municipalities across Ontario have postings that remain unfilled.
Therefore, the motion will urge the provincial government to provide support to municipalities in order to fill vacant building official positions. The motion will be proposed and considered at North Perth council’s next meeting.