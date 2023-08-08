LJI- An Indigenous organization will put on a display of red dresses at the Manitoba legislative building later this month, as they continue to call on Premier Heather Stefanson and the province to assist in searching an area landfill for the remains of two murdered women.
In a news release Manitoba Moon Voices Inc. (MMVI) a Winnipeg-based organization that represents and advocates for the interests of Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people in Manitoba, said they are now collecting red dresses, and have put out a call to community members for red dress donations.
Those red dresses will be publicly displayed at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Aug. 27, as MMVI said they want to send a message to the provincial government and other levels of government that they should immediately begin offering financial support and resources and working with families to help search the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two Indigenous women who are believed to have been killed and dumped there by alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Skibicki was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four women back in December, including Harris and Myran, whose remains are both believed to be at the privately-run Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg.
He has also been charged in the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at the Brady Road Landfill, and an unidentified woman that Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman, whose remains have not been found.
Stefanson said on July 6 that the province would not offer assistance to search the Prairie Green Landfill, saying she came to the decision because of the results of a feasibility study that said there would be safety risks involved in that type of search, and no guarantee the search would be successful.
But MMVI said they plan to send a message to the premier, saying she should reconsider her decision, and that the province should get involved in a search for Harris and Myran.
“Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran remain in a landfill, a site of garbage unsearched,” MMVI said in their news release. “As long as our relatives remain there, it is a site that needs ceremony, not more garbage.
“The Indigenous community has been through enough. We need our relatives home.”
Stefanson has been taking heat for her decision not to assist with a landfill search from several organizations and political leaders, but said recently that she stands by the decision because of possible health and safety risks involved in the search, and because there would be no guarantees that it would be successful.
A recently-completed feasibility study said that a search for Harris and Myran was feasible, but could cost as much as $184 million, and pose health and safety threats to workers.
The study does cite several dangers that would come along with a search of the landfill, including possible exposure to high amounts of asbestos in the search area, as well as possible exposure to hydrogen sulfide, methane and other biological hazards.
The report also says there are risks of physical injuries in the search area and possible mental health risks for searchers looking for human remains.
“Our hearts go out to the families, who are dealing with unimaginable grief, but leadership requires difficult decisions. There is no guarantee of finding remains and immediate and long-term health and safety risks are real and cannot be ignored,” a spokesperson for the premier’s office said in an emailed statement on July 20.
Last month Stefanson was criticized for her decision by CUPE Local 500 which represents city of Winnipeg workers, as CUPE officials said they are certain that the Prairie Green landfills could be successfully and safely searched for human remains.
There has also been criticism levelled by Winnipeg city councillor Russ Wyatt, the Provincial Council of Women of Manitoba, and several Indigenous-led organizations for the decision to not assist with a landfill search.
