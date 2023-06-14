Siksika Health Services, in partnership with Orpyx Medical Technologies and GMAK Consulting, are announcing the launch of a second pilot program to improve foot health for diabetic nation members.
Following the success of the first program, which involved 35 Siksika members, the partnership is aiming to expand efforts to prevent diabetic foot ulcers and improve overall foot health for people living with Type 2 diabetes.
Additionally, a comprehensive evaluation of the effectiveness of remote patient monitoring and Orpyx’s shoe insoles will be conducted in the community.
“We’re excited by the opportunity, and also the possibility for this to have a meaningful and important impact on our people’s health,” said Tyler White, CEO of Siksika Health Services (SHS). “It’s important that we have these types of advanced services, that we have partnerships that are like-minded, that have the same vision, and the same purpose as we move forward together.”
Zivot Limb Preservation Centre has also joined the initiative and will be providing clinical services to participating nation members.
According to a release distributed by Siksika Health Services, the second pilot program is made possible through the support of PATHWAYS Indigenous Health Collaborations.
“I am immensely proud to announce the expansion of our partnership with Siksika Health Services, a collaboration that has already shown promising results in providing supportive remote care and improving foot health within Siksika Nation. Our initial pilot has showcased the tremendous potential for improving the lives of individuals facing the unique challenges of living with diabetes,” said Dr. Breanne Everett, CEO and founder of Orpyx. “By joining forces with SHS, we have worked together to gain invaluable insights, enabling us to tailor our solutions even more effectively to the needs of Siksika members. This partnership exemplifies the power of collaborative, human-centered innovation, and we are excited to see where we can take this with the next phase of the program.”
The organization of in-person community gatherings on Siksika Nation serve as a platform for providing culturally appropriate support for participating nation members.
During the initial 24-week pilot, Siksika Health Services has reported that only one participant with a long history of recurring diabetic foot ulcers has developed a new wound.
Roughly 25 per cent of people with diabetes will develop a diabetic foot ulcer during their lifetime, with approximately a 49 per cent recurrence rate during the first year.
The expansion of the pilot program will grant more community members access to the services introduced initially, and it aims to significantly enhance their wellbeing.