GUYSBOROUGH – When nominations closed for the special election to fill the vacant seat on the Town of Mulgrave council last week, Amber Carrigan’s name was the only one on the would-be ballot. With no other contenders, Carrigan won the seat by acclamation.
Carrigan also filed nominations papers and ran a campaign in last summer’s special election to fill a council seat – at that time there were three nominees, and the vote went to Debbie King.
Committed to her goal of joining council, Carrigan put her name in the ring once again and is now looking forward to sitting at the council table.
Carrigan spoke to The Journal last week and said she was often asked why she was so keen to join council. She said, “I just want to be the voice for the town. I just want to be that listening ear… I can go back to the [council] table and express concerns, questions, suggestions and see how the five of us can work together on bringing better results or changes to any of the concerns that the town may have.”
She further addressed the question in an email to The Journal on Feb. 9, “My grandfather, Walter Crant, has so many ‘back in day’ stories about Mulgrave. The good days, so to speak. I could listen for hours about how our little gem of a town used to boom. Gosh, I would love to see that again for Mulgrave.
“My mother Crystal Crant raised my brother and me here in town. Again, I think back to the good ole days of just being a kid out walking, biking or just hopping around street to street with friends. Which brings me to my next reason to run, my 12-year-old son. I moved back over two years ago to Mulgrave to raise my son in the community that I knew would be the safest and most comfortable for both of us. There really is no better feeling than living in a town that comes together as a family. Regardless of what street the kids are playing on, there are eyes watching them. Protecting them,” she wrote.
Carrigan has been active volunteer in Mulgrave since she returned. “There are loads of committees that both my son and I are involved in: The Mulgrave and Area Revitalization Association, Market by the Sea, Scotia Days. [And] I have attended all council meetings to stay up to date and see what I may be able to help with or get involved with,” she told The Journal.
Asked about her relationship with former election opponent Debbie King, Carrigan said, “I grew up with her son…so it was exciting running against her over the summer…It was a great relationship, and I am eager to work with her now that we both have the chance to be at that table.”
As for the rest of council, Carrigan said, “[Mayor] Ron [Chisholm] and [Councillor] Bob [Russell], again they’ve lived in this town for as long as I can remember, and I’ve always had a good relationship with them. [Councillor] Krista [Luddington] didn’t grow up in this town but back when I had my son 12 years ago, she was one of the first friends to come and meet him. There’s a lot of good, long relationships that all five of us have together and I am excited, proud and honoured to be able to sit beside them and see what we can do for the Town of Mulgrave.”