A gathering of more than 100 people celebrated the start of Black History Month in Chatham-Kent at a flag-raising ceremony at the Civic Centre front entrance last Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said the number of citizens and media was
the largest he’s seen for any flag-raising ceremony during his four-plus years in office.
“That shows the importance of today’s celebration,” Canniff said. “I want people to celebrate and learn about this history and get out to the amazing places and events we have planned over the month.”
Wednesday’s ceremony marked the second year that the municipality has partnered with Chatham-Kent’s three Black museums – the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History in Dresden, Buxton National Historic Site & Museum, the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum – to promote the activities taking place throughout the community in February.
Steven Cook, curator at the Josiah Henson Museum, pointed out that all three sites are “completely booked” for private tours for the month.
“That’s how strong the interest continues to grow,” Cook said. “We do encourage people to come out, see and hear the history first hand.”
While private bookings are filled, there will still be opportunities for the public to tour all three museums during Black History Month.
The Black Mecca Museum, located in the W.I.S.H. Centre on King St. E. in Chatham, is open every Friday in February from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for visitors.
The Buxton National Historic Site & Museum is offering public tours Mondays to Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m. until the end of April.
The Josiah Henson Museum is hosting public tours this Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m., 12 noon and 2 p.m.
Following is a list of activities open to the public throughout the month at all three sites.
More information can be found on each museum’s website and Facebook pages as well as at www.chatham-kent.ca/visitck
Black History Jeopardy Game Night - Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. The Buxton Museum is hosting Black History Jeopardy Night at the Red Barn Brewing Company. All proceeds go towards The Buxton National Historic Site & Museum.
Celebrating Mary Ann Shadd Cary - Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. The Chatham-Kent Public Library, in partnership with Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society and Black Mecca Museum, is hosting a special storytime and activity in celebration of the 200th birthday of Canadian icon Mary Ann Shadd Cary. Shadd was an American-Canadian anti-slavery activist, journalist, publisher, teacher, and lawyer. She was the daughter of Harriet Burton Parnell and Abraham D. Shadd, who, three years after the passage of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, moved his family to North Buxton and helped many others escape the U.S. and settle in Canada.
The celebration takes place at the Chatham Branch, and registration is required online at www.ckpl.ca or by calling the CKPL at 519-354-2940.
Freedom! The Spirit and Legacy of Black Music - Sunday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. The Capitol Theatre hosts Freedom! The Spirit and Legacy of Black Music. The touring production, created and directed by Beau Dixon, pays tribute to Black music through a cabaret of 23 songs and readings. Tickets are $35 and $45 (plus handling fees) and available at www.CKtickets.com
Douglass Day - Tuesday, Feb. 14, 12 noon-3 p.m. The Douglass Day Virtual Transcribing Event presents the collections of Mary Ann Shadd Cary online at www.douglassday.org
An Evening with Jamaal Cody - Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Buxton’s Next Generation is hosting ‘A Night with Jamaal Cody,’ a lounge experience with the soulful sounds of the talented Jazz musician from Cleveland at the Red Barn Brewing Company. Tickets are $35 plus applicable taxes and fees and are available at www.eventbrite.ca/.../a-night-with-jamaal-cody
Josiah Henson Museum Virtual Tour - Saturday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m. Join a free 75-minute live tour of the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History to learn the story of Reverend Josiah Henson – abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor – and the history of the Underground Railroad. The live stream experience will incorporate a museum tour followed by a question-and-answer session. Registration is available online at www.eventbrite.ca/e/josiah-henson-museum
Black Voices (In)Justice - Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m. Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History is hosting a virtual Black Voices (In)Justice: Supporting Black Youth Representation in the Legal Profession, commemorating lawyer, publisher and activist Mary Ann Shadd Cary. Registration is available online at www.eventbrite.ca/e/josiah-henson-museum