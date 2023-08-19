Just thinking of going to a comedy club makes some people smile. They recall it being a fun evening out. However, COVID and other circumstances did not give anyone much to laugh about these last three years.
It is time to change the landscape, says Brian Band, Yuk Yuk’s promoter.
“Sudbury deserves good comedy like it deserves good hockey,” Band says.
With that in mind, the Radisson’s Grand Paris Ballroom will once again be host to monthly shows.
“This is where Yuk Yuk’s happened in Sudbury in the 1990s," he says. "It’s good to have a permanent site. This will be a Yuk Yuk’s room only. Consider it a revival. We were at The Daventry and Overtime, but this is where we started and ran for years.”
With a kick-off on Sept. 22, the 160 tickets are sure to sell out quickly.
“People want something consistent like the same site," Band says. "They like the idea of a guaranteed once-a-month outing. It’s exciting for everybody and is sure to cheer us up post-COVID.
"Sure, you can listen to comedy or watch it on TV or streaming, but laughter is contagious in a full room and you can’t beat that.”
Band says he feels that Sudbury was missing something. For him, this is the antidote.
“I’ve been working on this for a long time. In society, we don’t laugh enough. We work all week and have stress. You hear it all the time that there’s not enough to do in Sudbury. Now you won’t have to go to Toronto or Ottawa.
“I am a fan of Canadian comedy. We have some of the funniest people in the world. Russell Peters is just one example. When I mentioned the launch of our revival to Mike Bullard. he said ‘Cool, I’ll be there,’ so he will be our MC for the first event.”
The evening will feature the talented George Westerholm and hilarious award-winner Laurie Elliot.
“Typically, we have three professionals and one local talent. The local talent gets five or six minutes to showcase their skill. In 2024, we will feature a search for Sudbury’s best comic. We will give away some good money. The lineup for the future is still in the planning phase,” says Band.
Band’s plan is to commit to doing it monthly, and if an appetite exists he can add a second or third show. Entertainers will come from all over Canada and the U.S.
“A lot were here before, they already know how to get to Sudbury. They want to come back. The second show on Oct. 20 will be all female.” Martha Chavez will be leading.
Lesley Lynn is a Sudbury comedian and she is sure to add northern Ontario flavour to an upcoming show.
“I grew up here. Lively, Creighton and Sault Ste. Marie, too. I do blue-collar humour. Real-world stuff. Sometimes, it is relationship humour. I mine the trauma of divorce and tell cute and quick jokes, but that still means thinking and getting it.
"I know I can make Sudburians laugh. I performed my first funny thing at Our Lady of Fatima in Naughton in Junior Kindergarten. I remember the teacher’s reaction was off the charts. I guess that was my launch.”
Chantal Dufresne, sales manager at the Radisson, is having a blast with this project. She likes the room set-up as it encourages good sight lines to see the stage.
“There was Yuk Yuk’s right here in the past. A lot of people remember it and have missed it. I think the last time I attended one was prior to 1998.
“People will come from Manitoulin, North Bay. They can have a good time and maybe even stay the night right here at the Radisson.
"On Yuk Yuk’s nights, we will have a bar in the back with beer, wine, and cocktails. We’ve put together a special menu for the venue, but you can always eat a full dinner here at our restaurant. You can enjoy the downtown, maybe go to a hockey game another night, and even make a full weekend of it.
"We are happy to be your hotel of choice. It’s great to have Yuk Yuk’s back.”
Visit the September splash page calendar at www.yukyuks.com/ontarionorth or the Radisson front desk for tickets and additional information. Tickets are $32 plus tax.
On Friday, Sept. 22, doors open at 6 p.m. with the show commencing at 8. Free parking is an added bonus.
