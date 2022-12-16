NORTH PERTH – A new bylaw was passed at the Dec. 12 North Perth council meeting in regards to the parking on Riverview Drive in Listowel.
“The municipality has received comments from the public that the area at the south end of Riverview Drive adjacent to the trail is used for parking. As this is a curve in the roadway, parking should be restricted in the area to increase motorist site lines and provide a safer crossing for pedestrians,” stated the report to council.
There are currently no restrictions on parking in this area, and therefore site lines for pedestrians are limited if there are vehicles parked at the trail entrances or within the curve of the road. It can be hazardous for both pedestrians using the trail and motorists commuting through the area.
The final resolution at council was that the council amend the traffic bylaw and restrict parking on Riverview Drive on both sides, from the westerly limit of the driveway at 650 Riverview Dr. to the southern limit of Leisure Lane.