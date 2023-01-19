Northern College is showing international students the fun side of the cold, snowy weather.
Many students attending Northern College have never experienced snow before, and the school is providing opportunities for them to get the full experience.
Snowcha — short for Snow Challenge —has been holding events all week, including bonfires with roasted marshmallows, snow painting, hockey and snowshoeing as well as new games and fun for students, like musical chairs.
“It’s cold, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Peshal Suthar, who has been in Timmins for about six months and is experiencing his first winter here. “We are really enjoying it.”
Events like Snowcha are meant to help students new to Timmins feel more at home and settle into their new routine.
“We want to make it clear to all of our students that this space is their space,” said Kyle Gennings, marketing and communications officer for Northern College.
Northern College has made an effort to make the school feel as welcoming as possible, said Gennings.
“We host a couple events throughout the beginning of the semester to give students a chance to connect with community services,” Gennings said. “The other way that we do that is connecting our international students with what we call the northern experience.”