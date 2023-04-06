Stettler town council approved a grant of $1,500 for the Stettler and District Music Festival for a banner to help promote the event. The decision was made at the March 21 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read recommendations of the committee of the whole (COW), a supplementary meeting held by town council on March 14. The recommendations were presented by Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Greg Switenky.
“It was agreed that the committee of the whole recommend that town council approve the Town of Stettler to purchase a banner to promote the Stettler and District Music Festival at a cost of up to $1500, with funding to come from the Arts & Culture Reserve in the 2023 budget,” stated council’s agenda memo.
The festival is scheduled for April 13 to 22 with the grand concert scheduled for April 29. Piano and vocal performances will be held at the Alliance Church while band, school chorus, speech, musical theatre and the grand concert will be held in the Performing Arts Centre.
The festival’s website states, “Through our scholarships we have $4,000 to be awarded. The festival has over 100 community-minded volunteers each year. Many of our past entrants have gone on to become teachers, performers or behind the scenes crew.
“Stettler has a vibrant arts community in which there is an award of excellence winner each year, these winners have encouraged and nurtured young and young at heart through various arts.”
Mayor Sean Nolls noted councillors had already discussed the request in depth at the COW meeting.
Councillors unanimously approved the recommendation.
Library details
The CAO also read a COW recommendation focused on the Stettler Public Library essentially advising the current three year agreement with the library should be bumped up to five years.
“It was agreed that the committee of the whole refer the inter-municipal library agreement, with the amendments of a name change to Stettler Library Board and the term of the agreement to five years, to town council for approval,” stated Switenky’s memo to council.
Councillors unanimously approved the recommendation.
Pitch in at the trade show
Councillors read a report asking them to book times to assist at the municipal booth at the Stettler Board of Trade Trade Show April 14 to 16. Councillors filled out forms to confirm their attendance.
Improved rec centre?
Switenky notified councillors he and other staff collaborated, “...to submit a Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program application for substantial SRC expansion funding under short notice timelines.” This is a federal government initiative.
24/7 coverage
The CAO also reported the town is involved with analyzing the local fire department’s capabilities and expectations of service.
“Ongoing discussions respecting the Stettler Regional Fire Department’s 24/7 365 operational capacities and expectations within the joint partnership funding agreement,” stated the CAO within his regular report to council.
Public water complaints
The regular report of Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Chris Saunders noted the town received some public complaints recently about certain filters not lasting as long as expected.
“There were some scaling complaints with some people having to change out filters on their appliances sooner,” stated Saunders’ report to council.
“The PH has been the same leaving the water treatment plant but we will do some extra tests to see if we can see a problem not evident.”