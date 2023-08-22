The annual Mon Sheong Golden Seniors Dinner to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival will be held in person at Markham’s Lobster Port Seafood Banquet on Sep. 24, and 50 free meal vouchers will be given to older adults in the community.
The festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional festival celebrated in Chinese culture. Similar holidays are celebrated in Japan, Korea, Vietnam and other countries in East and Southeast Asia.
Hosted by Mon Sheong Foundation, the Golden Seniors Celebration encourages community older adults and their families to attend and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival together.
In addition to the dinner, there will be singing and dancing performances, as well as bingo games and a charity sale.
Mon Sheong is going to distribute 50 free meal vouchers to older adults aged 75 and older. Interested parties can register online at monsheong.org until Aug. 31 or by calling 289-452-0115, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., on Aug. 30.
Lucky winners will be drawn from the registered participants by Sept. 1 and notified within the following week. Older adults need to present identification documents on the day of the event to verify their identity and eligibility.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Mon Sheong Golden Seniors Celebration, which aims to recognize the selfless contributions of older adults in the community to their families and society.