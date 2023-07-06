Dysart motorists will soon notice a new Yield sign at the Sand Point Road-Indian Point Road intersection.
Indian Point Road resident Suzanne Montgomery wrote a letter to township council in which she detailed a close call on the road. She had recently been driving past Sand Point Road.
“A car coming from Sand Point Road onto Indian Point (Road) almost T-boned us,” she said in her letter. “We were all shaken up by this and thought it was driver error.”
But she’d been walking that stretch of thoroughfare the next day and saw that there was no Yield or Stop sign at that intersection.
“At Dardanelles and Indian Point there is a Yield sign,” she wrote.
Increased traffic at Sand Point Road-Indian Point Road makes some means of traffic control necessary, she said.
“Additionally, there is a public beach off of Sand Point Road which adds traffic volume going through the intersection,” Montgomery said. “Please have council consider this much required improvement to keep us all safe proactively.”
Council answered during its regular meeting June 27.
“I think there are a number of Stop signs on these roads, but I don’t know why there isn’t one there,” Mayor Murray Fearrey said.
He speculated a sign may have come down.
Rob Camelon, the township’s director of public works, said there are number of things council can do at that intersection.
The Highway Traffic Act permits council to install Stop signs, but there needs to be a permitting bylaw, he said.
A Yield sign, which doesn’t require a bylaw, can be installed. Or, he said, council can opt to leave the area as an uncontrolled intersection.
“Just as a little more background for council, the road was assumed back in the Sixties and I’m not aware of any accident history,” Camelon said. “This is the first complaint that we’ve had about a near-miss at that intersection.”
Fearrey said the very least the township could do is erect a Yield sign.
Council agreed to have a Yield sign installed at the intersection.
-30-