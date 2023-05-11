The federal government and the Ontario provincial government signed a tripartite agreement with a First Nation to finally settle a land dispute dating back to the 19th century, the federal government announced last week.
The settlement resolves a long-outstanding claim that the Nation did not receive all the lands owed to it under Treaty 3, which they signed in 1873.
The governments will compensate Lac La Croix to the tune of $131.3 million in compensation -- $118.2 million from the federal government and $13.1 million from the provincial government.
Lac La Croix Chief Chief Carrie Atatise-Norwegian said the resolution of the grievance will transform the lives of her community.
“The settlement agreement honours a treaty promise and is an opportunity to mitigate a historic wrong against the Lac La Croix First Nation,” she said. “This transforms the lives of our citizens in all aspects, and we acknowledge all parties that have made this possible including but not limited to: our elders, ancestors and leadership (past and present), our citizens and members of our negotiating team who have worked diligently in their commitment to finalizing this historic claim. We overcame many significant challenges over decades of negotiations to achieve fair compensation for our Treaty land entitlement claim. In the spirit of reconciliation, we have set a path forward that will collectively benefit our citizens for future generations. Lac La Croix First Nation looks forward to working collaboratively with both governments in continuing to honour our nation-to-nation relationship, as long as the sun shines, the grass grows and the rivers flow.”
Lac La Croix First Nation is located in the Rainy River District of Northwestern Ontario, along the Ontario–Minnesota border. It is approximately 320 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said he was glad to help correct a historic wrong that was perpetrated against the nation,
“For far too long, Canada has failed to live up to its obligations as a Treaty partner. Acknowledging and addressing this historic wrong is an important step toward a renewed relationship with the Lac La Croix First Nation,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone that worked toward this historic settlement that will benefit your community for generations to come.”