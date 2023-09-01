Municipal officials are looking for public feedback on the proposed Imagine Chatham-Kent downtown Chatham project.
The municipality has opened a survey on its Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent online community engagement site, seeking comments and opinions from residents on the proposal of moving several municipal services, including the Civic Centre, to the former Sears portion of the Downtown Chatham Centre.
The investors’ group that purchased the DCC in 2021 returned a year later with plans for a 4,000-seat arena/entertainment complex and setting up space to move the Civic Centre, main library, museum and art gallery into the former two-story Sears retail store.
But when an update on the DCC project was presented at the Aug. 14 Council meeting, the investors announced it was dropping plans for an arena/entertainment complex in favour of an ‘upper-tier shopping mall’ but planned to go ahead with the proposal of moving the municipal services into the Sears store.
Council voted 12-2 to proceed with further consultation regarding the various options listed in the report for the future of the Civic Centre and other municipal properties.
The two who wanted to scrap the whole idea on the spot by voting against the motion were Ward 3 East Kent Councillors Steve Pinsonneault and John Wright.
“Honestly, I don’t know why we would want to spend that kind of money on a building that’s almost as old as the one we’re in,” Pinsonneault said during the Aug. 14 meeting.
“When there was talk of an arena being there, it had a little bit of appeal to it, but now all you’re doing is buying an old building,” he told The Ridgetown Independent News in an interview last week.
The Civic Centre was built in 1977 to replace the former Harrison Hall as Chatham’s city hall and became home of the new Municipality of Chatham-Kent in 1998.
The Downtown Chatham Centre opened in 1982.
“The building is just as old as what we already have, and you don’t know what you’re getting into when you start tearing it apart,” Pinsonneault said of the Sears store.
Pinsonneault said the layout of the Sears building is not set up for the style of offices required for municipal services already available in the Civic Centre.
“The Civic Centre needs some work too,” Pinsonneault acknowledged.
The administration’s report to Council stated the estimated cost to renovate and update the Civic Centre, Chatham Library, and Cultural Centre would be between $38.7 million and $45.8 million.Buying the Sears portion of the mall and moving municipal operations would cost around $42.4 million.
To build a new Civic Centre at another location would cost between $70-80 million.
Pinsonneault said he is happy to see the Civic Centre renovated but said the municipality has to find a new home for the No. 1 fire hall south of the CP railroad in Chatham. This idea has been around since before amalgamation.
“It’s going to be a money pit, in my opinion,” Pinsonneault said of the whole Imagine Chatham-Kent proposal.
Wright agreed.
“A couple of years ago, they wanted to close service centres all around the municipality, and now they’re saying we need another one,” Wright said. “I have a hard time supporting that.”
Wright admitted that he voted against renovating the Civic Centre when it was on the floor three years ago, at an estimated $18-million cost at the time.
“I was dead set against fixing it until we looked at all the options,” he said. “Well, we’ve looked at all the options; we’re not gaining anything. We might as well fix the building we’ve got.”
Five options have been on the table since the late 2010s for Council regarding the future of the Civic Centre.
1. Status quo – address repairs and requirements on an as-needed basis.
2. Renovate existing Civic Centre – major systems renovations at an estimated cost of $30,000,000 to $35,000,000.
3. Renovate the existing Civic Centre, Library Expansion, and Cultural Centre complex – estimated $30,000,000 to $35,000,000 for Civic Centre; estimated $700,000-$800,000 Cultural Centre; estimated $8,000,000-$10,000,000 Library. The total estimated cost is $38,700,000-$45,800,00.
4. Build a new Civic Centre at a new location – estimated cost $70,000,000-$80,000,000.
5. Purchase a portion of the DCC and relocate – estimated cost $42,387,400, which includes approximately $8.2 million for the potential sale of the Civic Centre and Library.
And now, the municipality is seeking public input on these options with an online survey that is available at www.letstalkchatham-kent.ca
The survey consists of 13 ‘yes or no’ questions and final queries asking for opinions on the five options listed above.
The survey is open until Friday, Sept. 22.
In-person public consolation sessions will occur on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 at the John D. Bradley Centre, one specific to stakeholder groups (Public Library and Chatham-Kent Arts and Culture Network) and the second for the general public.
After the public meetings and survey, administration will conduct an internal review of public input to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each of the five options.
Staff will finalize its report between Oct. 12-23, which will be posted on Oct. 26 before the Oct. 30 Council meeting.