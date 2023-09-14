Residents and commuters using Bay and Mill streets will face road closures and construction due to a water main replacement project set to begin Sept. 5 and continue until December.
The road closures will be staged, affecting Bay Street from Main Street to Mill Street, and Mill Street from Simcoe Street to Church Street. However, the project timeline can be influenced by unpredictable weather conditions.
The Region of Durham advises drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution during the construction period to ensure the safety of all, including cyclists and work crews.
In a news release, the region said that the work may be disruptive, and they will make every effort to complete it as quickly and efficiently as possible.
DETAILS OF THE CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE AND IMPACTS
Carchidi Excavating Ltd. was to commence work during the week of Sept. 4. Initial construction will focus on Bay Street and Mill Street, with a projected completion date by mid-December. The overall project, which will also encompass Simcoe Street (Regional Road 15) and Church Street, is expected to conclude by spring 2025.
Throughout the construction period, the roadways will remain accessible to local traffic, although there could be lane restrictions and temporary road closures. Therefore, drivers should expect delays and plan their routes accordingly. Advanced notice signage will be placed on-site, and the latest information about road closures will be available on the Durham website at durham.ca/BeavertonWatermain.
PARKING AND RESIDENT ACCESS
Access to residential driveways will be maintained whenever possible. However, in cases where access is limited due to construction activities, residents will be notified in advance and provided with guidance on parking arrangements. Street parking might require a permit during this period.
MITIGATING DISRUPTIONS
Municipal construction projects, including this water main replacement, may involve the use of vibratory equipment that could be noticeable within nearby homes. However, the region said it will make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.
CONTACT INFORMATION
For any questions or concerns about the upcoming construction and road closures, residents are encouraged to reach out to the Regional Municipality of Durham Works Department.