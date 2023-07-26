LISCOMB – It’s been a tumultuous couple of years since Dartmouth hotelier Max Melenchuk purchased the 68-room Liscombe Lodge from the provincial government and promised to transform it into the “jewel of the Eastern Shore.” But through the hurricanes, COVID lockdowns and runaway inflation, he’s had friends. He’s had, for example, Louise.
“She’s a sheep,” he says, by phone, from his car. “She’s been living in my house and travelling back and forth to the city with me for about a month. When she was born, she couldn’t walk, but she’s kind of okay now. She’s kind of our mascot.”
There’s also Earl, a baby mule he recently acquired from a breeder in the Annapolis Valley. “He’s in training right now, so he won’t be nasty to people and kids, you know? He’ll be here sometime in August.”
Indeed, these days, if you spend any time at all at the storied resort overlooking the dramatic Liscombe River approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Sherbrooke, you may find the ‘jewel of the Eastern Shore’ slowly becoming an animal farm. Or, as Melenchuk prefers to call it, a “hobby” farm. “Sure, we’ve got quite a collection of animals,” he says. “We have a breed of Chinese chicken. We have pheasants.”
He says there’s a method to his madness. About two years ago, determined to offer visitors something unique — something that would keep them coming back with their families — he bought the 26-acre Riley’s Island just downstream, off Liscomb Harbour.
“The idea now is to turn the whole thing into an animal sanctuary, with hiking trails and camping grounds,” he says. “We just applied to the province for a permit to build a landing wharf there so we could take people back and forth... You know, people walk in the woods and they don’t see anything. But here, the animals will be free to roam around. We’ll have feeding stations all year round, of course.”
If all goes as planned, the park will open by winter, which is timely. Since he bought the place in 2021 — on condition to the province that, in addition to its $450,000 purchase, he spend $1 million on renovations, continue it as a lodge, and maintain its workforce and their wages — business hasn’t been bad, exactly. But it hasn’t been beating down the door either.
“We are making progress... slowly,” he says. “It takes time to get known for what we’re doing and get people to understand that we’re here... You know there’s a farm on the Eastern Shore called the Forgotten Shore Farm, and I believe that is quite [telling].”
Melenchuk has been busy making all the traditional renovations — adding new rooms, beds, linens, curtains, paint and décor, and upgrading the grounds and marina. The new sanctuary will “definitely” boost interest.
“We also have a line on a peacock to roam the property. We just want to make sure it’s a good breed. Some of them can be kind of mean.”