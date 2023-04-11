It is already used quite extensively, but staff at the Village of Sundridge have been asked to produce a report to determine if even more people and groups can use the council chambers.
Besides being held for town council meetings, the town hall chamber is also used for things like fire board and medical board committee meetings, and the Sunflower Festival Committee. Most if not all of the existing usage is municipally related.
But now the council is being asked to consider expanding the nature of the usage.
Councillor Jim MacLachlan raised the matter saying the room is the largest and best lit in the building, very inviting and he asked can it be used as a community room.
Councillor Fraser Williamson said the room is also used to carry out library board meetings, was used as the site for a retirement party for longtime Mayor Elgin Schneider and used to be the region's site for the privately run Drive Test service before it was shut down during COVID and never reopened. Williamson also said the anticipated Emergency Operations Centre might find a home in the council chambers. Williamson said he had no issue with the community having more access to the council chambers but emphasized the priority to access would always be town council even in the event that council needs the room for an emergency meeting.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson liked the idea of opening the council chambers to more groups. He said it would be easier for council to make a decision if it had a schedule of when the chambers are in use, the cost to rent out the room and would staff be required to be present when a community group uses the chambers, especially after hours.
Staff told council municipal employees would need to be present if a meeting occurred after the building closes for the day.
Staff presence at after hour meetings by a public group will likely create a cost to the municipality.
Regardless of whether rent is charged or not, Councillor Sharon Smith asked if the chambers become available to the public, does council create a financial impact to landlords who now rent their facilities to user groups and depend on that income.
“Are we taking away something in the community that's already there,” asked Smith.
At Jackson's request, staff will prepare a report that details the current usage of the council chambers plus how it was used pre-COVID.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.