The Thousand Islands Playhouse and Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School have joined forces to form a unique community partnership.
This partnership allows students at GISS to earn a drama credit and learn many skills from carpentry to performing.
The Thousand Islands Playhouse has been working in collaboration with the Upper Canada District School board and GISS to develop a program of experiential learning. This is guided by the professionals in the TIP production department, and the students have taken this script and created the sets, costumes, performances, etc.
There are 22 students participating in this initiative.
The Playhouse is inviting the community to celebrate the hard work of these students and witness a fun show this weekend.
There will be public community performance held at the Firehall Theatre – Saturday, May 13, both beginning at 1 p.m.
“The 22 students have worked with our production staff, our carpenters, our wardrobe department, scenic painters, our prop department,” said Allison Hess, the Playhouse’s education and engagement manager. “They did workshops with sound tech and light tech and all of those elements, then chose what they wanted to do, as well as acting. We split them up so there’s a prop team, a carpentry team, a wardrobe team, a props team, and they all worked under the mentorship of our professional staff to build the show. Everything you see on stage, the costumes, sets, props are all made by the students.”
Hess said the students have gone all in on this opportunity.
“They’ve taken pride and ownership over this and it’s really awesome,” said Hess. “It’s not just that they’re doing a show, they show up and everything is done for them. That’s not what it is. They built this from the ground up. They have such investment in taking care of everything and making sure everything is working really well. They have such insights and ideas into who the characters are, how would they dress, what would their bedroom look like, based on what they learned about the characters.”
Tickets are $2 for students and children and $5 per adult. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.
