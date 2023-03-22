ST. MARY’s – The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s may increase its budget for conference expenses by $2,740 this year, according to Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan.
“Council indicated that two councillors are planning to attend the annual Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference (May 25-28), [and] two councillors [are planning] to attend the spring Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM) conference, and tentatively six of the seven [councillors] may attend the fall NSFM conference,” she told The Journal, referring to discussions during meetings held earlier this month.
Noting that while “this is typical as per the municipal mileage and expense policy,” she emphasized: “It depends on the annual budget as outlined in the policy. Currently, in the draft budget, this would mean an overall increase to councillor expenses of $2,740. This expense was decreased in past budgets due to covid and virtual conferences.”
She added: “Because the municipality is still in the draft budget process, staff have been directed to build this amount into the third draft for council’s consideration and further discussion on March 29.”
Last week, The Journal reported that municipal staff were crunching numbers and looking at various options to balance the books in time for the next fiscal year, beginning in April. The second budget draft showed a projected deficit of $51,605 for fiscal 2023-24, down from about $80,000 reported in the first round last month.
“That’s no increase in taxes, and without any additional changes,” Director of Finance Marian Fraser told councillors at the March 8 committee of the whole meeting. She indicated she planned to present the third draft, including further measures, “in a couple of weeks.”