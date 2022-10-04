The Callander Public library is hosting a Halloween costume exchange on Tuesday, October 4th. If your kid’s zebra costume from last year is getting a little tight, make your way to the library from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. to pick up some new Halloween duds.
On the other hand, you might have some costumes taking up room in the closet so bring those to the library before 6:00 p.m. to add to the Halloween stash. And don’t let the "exchange" trouble you, because when it comes down to it, if you have a costume you need to rid yourself of, bring it to the library. If you need a costume but don’t have one to trade, fear not. Saunter to the library and pick yourself out a costume.
The event is open to everyone, and best of all, this exchange is free, so it’s a perfect time to get your kid suited up and save some green.
Before Covid, the library ran the costume swap which was “very popular and very successful,” explained the library’s CEO, Melissa Sones. Now with restrictions lifting, “we thought it would be a good time to bring it back to see if people are interested again.”
Any costumes left over once the closing bell tolls will be donated to a local thrift shop. The Callander Public Library is located at 30 Catherine Street in downtown Callander.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.