A dog park may be coming to Armour Township.
Clerk-treasurer administrator John Theriault has been directed by council to look into what is involved in creating such a facility.
The project is the result of council acting on a letter from Mike Keller who recently visited the Doe Lake Municipal Park and Katrine Beach with his family and their family dog and saw dogs were not allowed on the grounds.
Keller told council the family was disappointed that the grounds were not dog friendly.
Keller is asking council if it can set aside a 20-metre section of the beach for dogs who would be leashed.
His request also calls for the municipality to provide waste bags and bins in the designated area.
Keller’s letter doesn’t state where he’s from but says many beaches near him are increasing their accessibilities.
Keller says people who travel to a destination area with their pets are sometimes not able to leave them alone in the cottages or rooms that they’re renting. That means taking the pet with them.
Keller says in his case the family was only able to spend a short time in the parking lot of the local park.
Theriault told council it’s possible to designate an area on the grounds for dog owners.
But he also cautioned the council that whatever area it designates, some people may complain.
Theriault added making sure dog owners are abiding by the rules could be an issue, meaning the rules will have to be enforced.
Deputy clerk Charlene Watts told council dog parks are becoming more common.
Watts told The Nugget that bylaw enforcement officer Jason Newman will investigate the creation of a dog park.
However, Watts added that given the time of year nothing will happen in 2022 and that Newman could have something in place by next summer.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.