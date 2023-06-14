Lauren Edlund couldn’t have been happier to suit up for the BioSteel All Canadian Girls Volleyball 17U Game earlier this month as the local product from Barnwell made the trip to Toronto.
The 6’1 opposite hitter was shocked to be asked to play and the way everything came about may not be the way athletes receive their typical invitation to these sorts of events.
"I'm still in shock by the selection,” said Edlund. "I got a DM on Instagram from Gerry Dee asking if I was available to play on June 4 and it completely caught me off guard. He wanted to meet me and my parents when he was in Calgary on May 19 for a show he (was) doing there. I think he assumed that because I play club volleyball in Calgary for the Dinos that we could get together then, but he was shocked to learn that my sister and I drive three hours to practice twice a week. ‘What city do you live in?’ he asked. I laughed and told him, ‘Not a city...I live in Barnwell.’ I think I've worked really hard and have been dedicated to volleyball, but volleyball is the ultimate team sport and I owe a lot to my Queens (Vauxhall), Panthers (Coaldale), and Dinos (Calgary) teammates and coaches for helping me get to where I am."
According to Gerry Dee, who spoke with the Edlund family on the phone Monday night, "Lauren's name kept coming up in these interviews again and again." As one of only two Grade 10s in the game, Edlund kept her end of the bargain and more than held her own as her Team Red beat Team Black three sets to two.
Dee explained earlier this month that this game was a great way to showcase Canadian talent on the volleyball court. Getting more eyes on the players is always a good thing, and this event was a great way to do exactly that.
“I am thrilled to host this event with the support of BioSteel, Mizuno and Volleyball Canada. Having three kids playing volleyball has exposed me even more to this great game over the past eight years,” said Dee in a press release. “This is a day to recognize the best young female players in Canada and showcase their talents on a National level. It’s another opportunity to grow girls' volleyball across the country. I’m also delighted that we have Lauri Holomis, Teresa Resch and Luana Harris as advisors for this event. These three women have all excelled in their respective fields and are great role models for these young women as they continue their education and their future after volleyball.”
“It’s great to see this event coming together to promote women’s volleyball and give some of the all-star players from our club championships another opportunity to play and showcase their skills,” added Sandra de Graaff, director of Domestic Competitions for Volleyball Canada.
Edlund has resigned with the Dinos 18U squad for 2024 and will be back on the court this fall.