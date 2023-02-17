NORTH HURON – To address some inefficiencies in the North Huron public works department and help alleviate some costs associated with the 2023 Budget deliberations, council agreed to contract out the lawn maintenance at the Wingham and Blyth active cemeteries.
At the Feb. 2 regular council meeting, Chip Wilson, interim public works director for North Huron, presented the results of a request for proposals (RFP) sent out after the last budget meeting, addressing one of the 13 items received by council as options for reducing the budget.
The report stated that agreeing to the contract would allow staff time to focus on safety priorities such as pothole repair, signage, sidewalk maintenance, and tree trimming.
Wilson worked for the Town of Goderich for over 40 years, most of that time in the public works department. He said the department did the same thing about seven years ago, and it is an ongoing success.
While immediate savings may not be noticed, the more efficient way of maintaining the cemeteries will see benefits over the years.
“From my previous experience, it’s more efficient,” Wilson said. “These guys are public works guys. If they’re cutting grass, there’s public works duties that aren’t getting done. So, you source it out and you get that off their plate. So now they can concentrate on public works-related duties, and you’re not trying to schedule guys to go and cut grass.”
The RFP was released on Jan. 24 and closed on Feb. 2. Two proposals were received. One proposal was disqualified because it did not meet the specifications outlined in the RFP. The second submission by ADS Industries was complete and accurate, as requested.
Wilson’s report said ADS Industries would charge $2,580 plus applicable taxes per cut. He noted that North Huron paid $65,000 to maintain the two cemeteries. This figure includes wages, equipment, fuel, and seasonal expenses.
Wilson explained that the per-cut contract is more efficient because of the uncertainty accompanying the grass-cutting season. Public works staff can monitor the cemeteries and call ADS Industries when the service is required instead of paying for the service when the grass has not grown.
“I call up ADS and say, ‘Don’t bother coming,’” Wilson explained. “I’ll call you when we want to cut again. It might be four weeks, it might be five weeks, and say look at it’s starting to get a little shaky, come on back and start cutting.”
The purchase of a $23,000 zero-turn lawn mower, currently in the budget, would no longer be necessary this year, and moving forward, if the contract is extended, there would not be a future need for a new mower and other related costs, such as fuel and equipment maintenance costs would be reduced and/or eliminated.
The servicing standard for the cemeteries is also expected to be enhanced because dedicated resources would be assigned to complete this work.
The report said the level of service would be examined after one year, and council would decide at that time whether or not to extend the contract.
New public works director
North Huron appointed a new director of public works on Feb. 6.
Greg Furtney, who has previous experience in a similar position with the Municipality of Brockton, has joined the township.
Wilson, who retired from Goderich in 2020, will return to his retirement.