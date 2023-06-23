LISTOWEL – At its June 9 meeting, the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) report to the Huron Perth Public Health’s (HPPH) board of health covered a variety of topics. Dr. Miriam Klassen, MOH for Huron-Perth, presented her report to the board and outlined contraception measures being taken in Huron-Perth.
HPPH offers low-cost birth control options at all of its sexual health clinic locations, including all public secondary schools. The cost of each different type and brand of birth control varies. Anyone 24 years and under who has OHIP coverage and is not covered by a private plan is covered by OHIP+, and many birth control options are covered by the OHIP+ program.
However, there are a number of products they offer, such as Nuvaring, Ella, Evra (emergency contraception/morning after pill) and some intrauterine contraceptive (IUC) brands are not covered by the OHIP+ program.
“Individuals do not have to enroll or register to access OHIP+, yet there are some barriers to using this program. Some youth and young adults are unsure of how to access this program or are reluctant to go to a local pharmacy,” explained Klassen in her report.
This is due to a lack of confidentiality as a concern for some individuals who do not want parents or guardians to know they are on a contraceptive. These individuals are concerned this information will be provided on future pharmacy documentation.
“This same barrier prevents some youth and young adults from using parent private benefit plans,” stated Klassen.
Recently, HPPH has seen an increase in the number of clients requesting IUCs. These products are the most expensive, but only need to be purchased every five years.
“IUCs are very effective, user-friendly, are estrogen-free, have fewer side effects, and can provide some clients with menstrual cycle symptom management,” explained the report.
“Nurses within the program use nursing judgment and apply a compassionate approach based on each client-specific scenario. For example, a client expresses an inability to pay. For some of the more expensive options, such as IUCs, there have been instances where we have offered an informal payment plan.”
For 2023, a budget of up to $5,000 has been set for this program. Products that are to be purchased within this budget include birth control, emergency contraceptive and Gardasil.
“In the past, the amount of product provided compassionately has not been consistently tracked; this year, we are tracking the cost of products provided at no costs to clients,” said Klassen in her report to the board.
“It is unknown if HPPH will be able to maintain this level of provision of compassionate products, or if the need for this will increase. The provision of these products improves health, helps support reproductive goals and unintended pregnancies, and may prevent future health system costs.”
Vaping in Huron-Perth
Further, Klassen’s report also touched on the topic of vaping within the counties. The latest Health Canada’s Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey, received input from 61,096 teenagers in grades 7 - 12 from nine provinces between September 2021 and June 2022. The survey found that 29 per cent of Canadian students have tried an e-cigarette. That number is a decrease from 34 per cent in 2018 to 2019, but is higher in older age groups, with 41 per cent of students grades 10 to 12 saying they have vaped.
“A leading Canadian youth vaping researcher indicated that these numbers have confirmed that Canada has one of the highest youth vaping rates in the world, especially as it relates to daily vaping,” explained the report.
As youth smoking rates continue to decline in Canada, youth vaping rates remain high. This is likely due to lack of regulation, such as requirements for plain packaging and flavour bands.
“This is resulting in a new generation developing an addiction to nicotine, and at increased risk of avoidable adverse health impacts,” expressed Klassen.
As for a local perspective, 26 per cent of Huron-Perth students have vaped in the past 30 days, compared to 23 per cent of Ontario students surveyed.
“Since collection of the data, there has been an increase in availability of disposable vapes, which are less expensive. Our HPPH Tobacco Enforcement Officers are seeing a surge in uptake of disposable vapes across both counties since they came on the market,” explained the report.