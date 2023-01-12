THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The final instalment of a 2019 funding investment of more than $8 million from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) has arrived for Paro Centre for Women’s Enterprise (Paro) projects.
The projects aim to double the number of women-owned businesses across Northern Ontario by 2025.
Melissa Cook, program manager for Paro, explained that the arrival of the first portion of the funding was timely as everyone headed into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Half of the $6,261,160 funding extended the Paro Women’s Enterprise Centre Northern Ontario (WECNO) initiative for two three-year periods, 2019-2022 and 2022-2025. The latter half, which just arrived, will help implement the second phase of the program that will continue until 2025.
The remaining $2,124,149 helped implement the Enterprising Indigenous Women (EIW) initiative, a Northern project that supports Indigenous women to develop the knowledge and skills to start and grow businesses or social enterprises in Northern Ontario.
“That (funding) was particularly timely because it coincided with all the COVID-19 stuff,” Cook said. “We were able to help Indigenous (business) women, especially if they were living on reserve or in any of the northern communities. We had resources that we could dedicate just to supporting Indigenous women from Northern Ontario.”
The funding helped the Paro centre support more than 1,000 Northern Ontario women-run businesses, helping to create or maintain more than 1,600 jobs since 2019.
“These programs are so unique,” Cook said. “We were really able to focus efforts on supporting women through the pandemic and working one-on-one with everyone.”
The funds are provided through the Canadian government’s now-closed Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund and FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program.