GUYSBOROUGH – At one point on Sept. 24, every Nova Scotia Power customer in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) was without power due to Hurricane Fiona, a point which was part of Deputy CAO Shawn Andrews’ report to the monthly committee of the whole meeting, in his role as director of emergency management in the municipality.
Andrews said he’s steadily working his way through approximately 400 emails related to the storm. He also made note that disaster financial aid forms were now available online and through Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow’s office.
Director of Economic Development Gordon MacDonald, in his monthly report, shared the good news that Sable Wind, the wind farm located between Canso and Hazel Hill, sustained little damage in the storm, other than a break in a fibre-op cable that left the site inoperable for several days.
Councillor Dave Hanhams brought the issue of phone service to the table. Residents in his district – which includes Whitehead, Port Felix and Cole Harbour – were still without landline service as a result of the storm that hit on Sept. 24.
Hanhams said, “They do understand the impact of the storm and it takes time to repair everything, but they are quite concerned about the lack of communication with Bell [Aliant-telecommunications provider] or the communication provider.”
A motion to send a letter to Bell and the appropriate government agencies voicing concerns about the communication between the telecommunication provider and customers, specifically that customers wanted an estimated restoration time when service was disrupted similar to that provided by Nova Scotia Power, was approved.
Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche added a motion in a similar vein, proposing a letter be sent to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston supporting his call for action on the telecommunications issue and asking other municipalities to write similar letters of support for the premier’s position.
“For years the telecommunications is terrible. It’s never getting any better. I was so glad that the premier actually recognized the problem,” said Peitzsche.
In business unrelated to the recent storm, Peitzsche told council she had attended a meeting with Maritime Launch Services, the proponent of Canada’s first commercial spaceport slated for construction in the Canso/Little Dover area, the previous day and that the company’s timeline includes a small launch in the second quarter of 2023 and full launch in 2024.
An in-camera session was held prior to the public committee of the whole on Oct. 5. From that session, a motion was brought forward, which passed unanimously, giving permission to MODG Warden Vernon Pitts and CAO Barry Carroll to sign a community benefits agreement with the green energy company EverWind Fuels.