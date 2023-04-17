The application period officially commenced Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the appointment to fill the vacancy of councillor for Ward 2 in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands.
The application timeline ends at 4:30 p.m. on May 5. Candidate interviews will occur May 10 at 6 p.m., and the appointment will happen May 17 at 6 p.m. The councillor-elect will take their oath of office on May 18 at 6 p.m.
This was decided upon during Tuesday’s TLTI council meeting.
The position of councillor for Ward 2 is currently vacant due to the death of former Ward 2 councillor and deputy mayor Gordon Ohlke.
Council approved the application for appointment process to fill the vacancy of councillor for Ward 2, and also approved the list of interview questions to be asked of candidates seeking to be appointed to council to fill the vacancy.
Council must appoint a person to fill the vacancy within 60 days of a vacancy being declared in accordance with the Municipal Elections Act. The deadline is June 11, 2023.
Council has chosen the option to appoint by an open call for qualified applicants. This option allows any eligible elector from any Ward to submit an application to the township to be considered for appointment.
The following interview questions were approved by council for the application: what prompted you to apply to serve on council? What experiences from your personal/professional life do you see as strengths in shaping how you would approach serving on council? What are the most important issues that the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is facing?
Alternate members decided upon
Council has appointed Coun. Mark Jamison and Coun. Jeff Lackie as an alternate member to the council of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville during the absence of the mayor.
After the sudden passing of Ohlke, council had to appoint a new member as an alternate for the remainder term of council.
The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG) have passed a bylaw to allow for the appointment of an alternate member to the Counties council during the absence of the mayor.
An alternate member may take their seat on counties council upon the county clerk receiving a certified appointment bylaw passed by a lower-tier municipality, which names the alternate member, and the alternate member has taken the oath of office as administered by the county clerk.
